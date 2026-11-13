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Carmel

Woman Found Dead in Carmel, Man in Custody

By Ryan Hedrick,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEKXL_1H2xXgUy00
Xinjian Yang (Source: Hamilton County Jail)

CARMEL, Ind. — A woman was found dead after Carmel police responded to a shots-fired call Thursday night. A man is in custody.

Officers were called around 10:21 p.m. to the 13900 block of Wildcat Drive, near Hazel Dell Parkway and Cherry Creek Boulevard. They found the woman unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carmel police said the man arrested is 53-year-old Xinjian Yang. He’s been booked into the Hamilton County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and say there is no threat to the community.

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