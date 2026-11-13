Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

MUNCIE, Ind — A shooting in Muncie left a 16-year-old boy in critical condition and two adult men seriously hurt Wednesday afternoon.

Muncie police found two shooting victims in the 1600 block of East 2nd Street. Officers later found a third victim at a business in the 1600 block of East Kirby Avenue.

All three victims suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to an Indianapolis-area hospital for treatment.

Police have not said whether the shootings at the two locations are connected.