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Muncie
Muncie Shooting Leaves Teenager in Critical Condition, 2 Others Hurt
By Ryan Hedrick,4 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind — A shooting in Muncie left a 16-year-old boy in critical condition and two adult men seriously hurt Wednesday afternoon.
Muncie police found two shooting victims in the 1600 block of East 2nd Street. Officers later found a third victim at a business in the 1600 block of East Kirby Avenue.
All three victims suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to an Indianapolis-area hospital for treatment.
Police have not said whether the shootings at the two locations are connected.
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