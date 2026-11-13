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STATEWIDE — If you’ve been trying to check your email and can’t get into Outlook, you’re not the only one. Microsoft is still dealing with problems that started Thursday.

The outage is also affecting Teams, OneDrive and other Microsoft services, making it harder for some people to get work done.

Microsoft says it’s working on the problem by adding more server capacity and fixing network issues. The company says it was not caused by a cyberattack.

There are some signs things are starting to improve, but there’s still no word on when everything will be back up and running.