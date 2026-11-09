17-Year-Old Injured in Accidental Shooting on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old was injured in what police are calling an accidental shooting.

The shooting happened Sunday evening in the 200 block of South Sheridan Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting victim had checked into Community East Hospital. IMPD confirmed that the 17-year-old was in stable condition when they arrived at the hospital.

In an update from police on Monday, they said the teenager was injured by “an accidental discharge of a firearm.”

No other information about the accidental shooting has been shared.