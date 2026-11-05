ICE Agents Seen on Indy’s East Side Thursday

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — ICE activity has picked back up in Indianapolis.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were seen on the city’s east side Thursday at businesses in Lawrence, including Tienda Morelos supermarket, which was one of at least 10 places that had ICE agents and vehicles.

Most of the raids happened in an area by Pendleton Pike between I-465 and Mitthoefer Road.

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ICE conducted similar activity in Indianapolis in late August. Over five days, the federal agency said it arrested over 400 people for sex crimes and drug trafficking.

It’s unclear how long this current crackdown from ICE will last.