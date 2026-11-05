LIV Golf Shutting Down After Five Years

Source: Michael Miller/ISI Photos / Getty

NEWARK — LIV Golf is shutting down operations after five years.

League attorney Matthew Williams confirmed Thursday during a New Jersey bankruptcy hearing that the liquidation process will begin Monday.

The announcement follows reports that BC Partners withdrew a $300 million investment offer after LIV failed to secure enough player commitments for 2027. The Saudi-backed golf league spent more than $5 billion during its existence.

LIV’s remaining assets will be sold, with another bankruptcy hearing set for Nov. 24.