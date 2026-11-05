Former Kokomo Officer Sentenced in Sexual Assault of 14-Year-Old

KOKOMO, Ind. — A former police officer in Kokomo was sentenced to 40 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.

33-year-old Sinmi Asomuyide appeared in United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana on Wednesday to receive his sentence, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. Following a five-day trial in June, he was convicted on federal charges of deprivation of rights under color of law, witness tampering, and destruction of records.

Two years ago, Asomuyide was charged in Howard County with minor sexual misconduct, sexual battery, child seduction, and official misconduct. Those charges were dismissed once the federal case began.

Court documents state that in June 2024, Asomuyide worked with the Kokomo Police Department as a probationary officer and was involved in tracking down a runaway 14-year-old girl. Asomuyide eventually found the girl and brought her to a local youth center.

Before being picked up and taken home, Asomuyide and the girl exchanged phone numbers. The girl later said that Asomuyide tracked her phone and suddenly appeared at her home, wanting her to leave with him.

The victim said Asomuyide proceeded to handcuff her and force her into his squad car. He drove to an abandoned warehouse parking lot, where he sexually assaulted her.

The girl reported the assault to family members and law enforcement, leading to an investigation by Indiana State Police.

“This defendant exploited the badge in one of the worst ways imaginable,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “What makes these crimes particularly disturbing is that he used the very tools, training, and authority entrusted to him as a police officer not only to assault a vulnerable child, but to try to conceal it. The evidence told a different story, and today’s sentence sends a clear message that no one can use the authority of the badge as a shield from accountability.”

Asomuyide lied to Indiana State Police detectives, claiming during an interview with them that he never exchanged phone numbers with the girl and that she contacted him on a work phone, which KPD officers are not issued. The jury also mentioned evidence that he reportedly deleted messages that he had sent to the young girl.

“The Department of Justice takes civil rights abuses seriously, including those committed by the small minority of police officers that betray public trust,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon. “This defendant will be held accountable for the kidnapping and sexual abuse of a child. We hope the victim will be able to recover and prosper despite this horrific episode.”

The Indianapolis Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted in this investigation.

This wasn’t the first instance of Asomuyide having sexual misconduct with a minor. While employed as a police officer at the Portsmouth Police Department in Virginia, Asomuyide was forced to resign after an allegation that he had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old while he was off duty.