Trump Stands by Iran War After GOP Midterm Losses

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

President Donald Trump defended his decision to take military action against Iran in his first public remarks following Tuesday’s midterm elections, acknowledging that the conflict may have negatively affected Republican candidates.

When asked about Vice President JD Vance’s comments attributing the party’s election losses to the war, Trump said the assessment was “largely true,” citing the short-term increase in gasoline prices.

Vance had written on social media Wednesday: “The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” adding that Republicans should consider whether the political cost of losing the Senate for the next six years was justified.

Despite acknowledging the potential impact on his party, Trump reaffirmed his support for the military action.

“But at the same time, if I had to do it again, I’d do it again. Because long term, it’s the only answer,” Trump said. “You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

The conflict was an important issue for voters, with nearly three-quarters saying the war played a significant role in their voting decisions, according to an NBC exit poll.

Concerns about the rising cost of living, alongside the Iran conflict and Trump’s tariffs, contributed to Democratic victories nationwide. Democrats regained control of both the House and Senate, flipping at least six Senate seats, including in Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. With Alaska and Mississippi still outstanding, Democrats could finish with as many as 56 seats.

During Thursday’s appearance, Trump also discussed his new White House ballroom project, joined by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and addressed the prospect of working with Democrats.

The president said he expected to get along with the opposition party unless they “decide to be destructive.” He declined to endorse a Republican candidate for minority leader.

Following the election, Trump had also responded on Truth Social, claiming Republicans would have won “IN A LANDSLIDE!” if he had been on the ballot.

The midterm results could influence Republican strategy ahead of the 2028 presidential election, which will be the first in 12 years without Trump as a candidate.