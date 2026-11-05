Bomb Threats Force Flight Diversions Across Europe

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PARIS –Several airlines across Europe had to divert flights Thursday after receiving bomb threats. At least eight planes were targeted, but all landed safely, and searches have not turned up any explosives or suspicious materials.

One flight from Dublin to Rome was sent to a French military air base instead of its scheduled destination. The plane landed safely in western France, where bomb disposal teams checked it. All 151 passengers and six crew members were safe.

Three other flights headed to Sofia, Bulgaria, also received threats. Two landed safely at the city’s airport. A third flight from London’s Stansted Airport was diverted to another airport in Bulgaria.

Flights from Copenhagen, Helsinki, Madrid, Milan and Warsaw were also affected.

The threats come just one day after another flight headed for Bulgaria was diverted to Hungary because of a similar bomb threat. Earlier this week, other threats led to flight searches, diversions and even a military escort.

So far, authorities have not reported any injuries or found anything suspicious on the planes.