Indiana University Athletic Director on Football Games Being Sold Out: “We Plan to Build on That”

BLOOMINGTON, Ind .–Indiana University Athletic Director Scott Dolson says he and the athletic staff are working hard to make sure this football season is not just a “one-hit wonder.” The Hoosiers are 7-0 and ranked 13th both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll.

All the remaining home football games at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington are sellouts.

Sign up for the WIBC Newsletter to receive the latest news updates!

Thank you for subscribing! Email

“We have the best fans. They are the most resilient fans. This is the first time we’ve had four sellouts since 1988,” said Dolson. That’s when Dolson was a senior in college.

Dolson says it’s great to see the fans enjoy the success and now “it’s time to build on that.” He says upgrades are coming to Memorial Stadium.

“When we have the crowd here, we want to do everything in our power to keep them here,” said Dolson.

In a podcast recently, Indiana Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti said he enjoyed working with both Dolson and Indiana University President Pam Whitten.

“We love hearing that because we love having him here. It feels like he’s been here 25 years already because of how hard he’s worked. It’s what we want,” said Dolson.

Dolson says the ultimate is to get to a point where sellouts become something people barely think about.

“We’re trying to build a program for consistent success. I hope our fans feel that. I hope the sellouts not a big story anymore and that’s just what we do here because of the product we put together,” said Dolson.

Indiana is 7-0 for the first time since 1967.

The Hoosiers face the 4-3 Washington Huskies on Saturday October 26. Kickoff is at noon. Pregame coverage starts at 11 am on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

You can hear the full interview with Dolson below.