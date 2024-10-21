Sunday Scaries: How Are The Chiefs Doing This? + AR & NFC North

I’m back from a week at the Mouse House and that means not only is my wallet lighter but it’s time for another edition of Sunday Scaries. We’re approaching the halfway point of the season already and we’re starting to see some things fall into place that could hold true to the end of the season. The Panthers/Giants/Browns/Patriots/Titans/Jaguars look to be vying for the number one pick in the draft, the 49ers need to get healthy and the Jets look to be on the ropes after following the advice of head coach/GM Aaron Rodgers.

Sign up for the 107.5 The Fan Newsletter to receive the latest news updates!

Thank you for subscribing! Email

All of that aside, let’s get into some of the interesting notes and nuggets from Week 7.

Bad Scary: Colts Win, But Anthony Richardson’s Struggles Continue

To say the Colts-Dolphins game was a snooze fest would be putting it nicely. If you were watching Red Zone exclusively you may have not even known that the game took place. The Colts won a bad and boring 16-10 game against the Dolphins to move a game above .500 for the first time this season. That’s good for the Colts but the bigger story is the regression of Anthony Richardson. He’s been dreadful this season and Sunday was his worst outing so far. His inaccuracy continues to be a major issue. He ranks near the bottom of the league in completion percentage, he’s not getting comfortable, and he’s been more of a detriment than a help to his team.

It’s easy to say it’s only been nine games into his career but look at guys like Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams and even Bo Nix. We seem to have a clearer idea of those three in less time than we do in Richardson. He’s struggled against mediocre or sub-par defenses and now the true tests begin. Texans, Vikings, Bills, Jets and Lions are the next five opponents with three of those games on the road. I don’t think we have any clearer of a picture of Anthony Richardson than we did at the start of the season but that could also mean we’re seeing exactly what he is, which should concern every Colts fan.

The game of the day was the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. A divisional thriller that saw the Lions hand the Vikings their first loss of the season and only muddled the best division in football even more. The Lions, Vikings, Packers and Bears are a combined 19-6, easily the highest winning percentage for a division. No team has less than four wins and each divisional showdown from here on out could cause huge swings in the standings. It’s been a lot of fun to watch and it should only get better as the season rolls on.

The Kansas City Chiefs being 6-0 shouldn’t be shocking to anyone that has seen the Chiefs play since Patrick Mahomes arrived. But how THIS Chiefs team is 6-0? Yeah, that’s surprising. The Chiefs have been less than impressive in all six games. Mahomes has more interceptions than touchdowns, Travis Kelce hasn’t found the end zone and has only 245 yards receiving and their wide receiver room looks more like a medical ward at this point. Yet here they are at 6-0, the only undefeated team left in the NFL and looking to threepeat. They haven’t looked remotely like themselves yet they haven’t missed a beat. Maybe that’s the scariest part.