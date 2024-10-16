Open in App
    Child Hurt During Sunday Police Chase In Henry County

    By Kurt Darling,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvTF5_0w8sXy8300

    Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

    NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A child was hurt during a police chase in Henry County.

    The chase happened on Sunday when state police tried pulling over Kevin Kemp for speeding on I-70. Instead of complying, Kemp took his chances and tried running. Troopers tried using pit maneuvers to get him to stop but none of that worked.

    The chase eventually went down US 40 and a few county roads until finally, Kemp crashed into a ditch.

    That’s when police discovered a child in the front seat with no seat belt on and a few injuries. They were taken to the hospital and once treated were released to Child Services.

    When troopers searched the car they found marijuana inside. Kemp was taken to jail on a long list of charges:

    • Neglect of a dependent
    • Resisting law enforcement
    • Criminal Recklessness
    • Possession of Marijuana
    • Possession of Paraphernalia
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jaimee McDivitt
    2d ago
    Running from the cops with a child in the car and no seat belt. WOW.
    
