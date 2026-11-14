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No yellow bus, just two wheels: Lewes students pedal their way to school in a new bike bus pilot in Southern Delaware
13 days ago
What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know. The morning commute to Lewes Elementary School looked a little different for dozens of students and community members on a recent morning. Instead of lining up in cars or waiting for a traditional school bus, more than 40 riders grabbed their bicycles, strapped on their backpacks and pedaled together toward school.
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