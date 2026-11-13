undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rare nationwide ground stop ordered at airports, including Philadelphia International Airport: FAA
11 days ago
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday for all airlines, including Philadelphia International Airport, due to a communications issue. Secretary Sean Duffy says the issue is impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which are responsible for all flights above...
1