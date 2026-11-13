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Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger Bryce Harper is selling his luxury farmhouse in Haddonfield, New Jersey. Where is he headed?
10 days ago
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know. Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger Bryce Harper is selling his farmhouse in Haddonfield, New Jersey. The 6,200-square-foot residence, which has five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, is situated on one-third of an acre close to downtown Haddonfield.
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