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Delaware voters sue to expand U.S. House, calling 435-seat limit unconstitutional
10 days ago
What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know. Two Delaware voters have filed a federal lawsuit challenging the century-old limit on the number of members in the U.S. House of Representatives, arguing that the restriction violates the U.S. Constitution by denying their state adequate representation in Congress.
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