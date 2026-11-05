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The 2028 election season begins as both parties navigate midterm fallout
4 days ago
The final midterm votes are still being counted, but make no mistake: The next election season has already begun. Presidential prospects in both parties jockeyed for position on Wednesday, even as the political world was digesting the impact of the Democratic wave that crashed over American politics the night before. Democrats celebrated their party’s stunning success — and began promoting themselves — while dejected Republicans scrambled to distance themselves from President Donald Trump’s wreckage.