    Work to reopen PATCO’s Franklin Square Station is reaching the end of the line

    2 days ago
    Comments / 2
    Tom Garbo
    1d ago
    What six years to rebuild an existing station. Maybe if they had a second worker using a shovel might have only taken 3 years. Worst then lazy foot dragging Pen no Pig Dott. Station taking four times longer then to build the Empire State building !
    Lactose Intolerant
    1d ago
    They should clean up the existing stations before they focus on opening “new” ones. They might as well be considered a homeless shelter that reeks of stale piss.
