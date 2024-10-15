Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHYY

    ‘It’s a painful reminder’: Delaware women face workforce, health care inequities, report says

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Fluffyinde
    1d ago
    It’s not an article all about race, or did you racist bigots only assume that?? It’s about women, and how minority women are even further down the line. It’s true. True that women are still underpaid, under represented and women of color are even more so.
    deb12
    1d ago
    This post is complete BS. cite one real incident where anyone on a job received less money because of race. There are no incidents. Just race baiting. i have worked my entire life and never saw any such thing.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    After accidental clothing donation to Goodwill, woman asks for help to locate 20 knitted sweaters
    kkco11news.com5 days ago
    Is it Illegal to Bury a Pet in Your Backyard in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania?
    94.3 The Point2 days ago
    Why are we spending so much time at home?
    WHYY 7 days ago
    All the Rage
    WHYY 5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena11 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Popular Health Food Recalled In Pennsylvania Poses Risk Of Deadly Infection
    102.5 WDVE2 days ago
    Searching for truth: the line between fact-checking and censorship
    WHYY 6 days ago
    Climate change boosted Helene’s deadly rain and wind and scientists say same is likely for Milton
    WHYY 8 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Millions of pounds of meat are being recalled. Here’s what to look for in your fridge
    WHYY 18 hours ago
    Ethel Kennedy, social activist and wife of Robert F. Kennedy, has died
    WHYY 6 days ago
    Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City closes
    WHYY 3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago
    Former Delaware State Police officer sentenced to prison for assault on teens
    Delaware Online | The News Journal1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy