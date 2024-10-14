Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHYY

    In effort to balance growth and preservation, Sussex County acquires 165 acres of farmland

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    Debby Miller
    9h ago
    Sooo, they acquired farm land to "preserve" sussex county AFTER Approving How Many Subdivisions?? laughable at best
    Ann Hogan
    20h ago
    165 acres! A drop in the bucket ☹️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Tensions Flare Between Biden and Harris’ Teams as Election Looms
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Why are we spending so much time at home?
    WHYY 7 days ago
    23-Year-Old Man Destroys Police Cruiser After Animal Cruelty Arrest
    Tracy Leicher3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Do you want kids? And other personal questions amid the declining birthrate
    WHYY 8 days ago
    Three-car crash on I-95 kills Delaware man, sends another driver to hospital
    KYW News Radio3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Avoid The Single Biggest Mistake Seniors On Medicare Will Make This Fall; Don't Risk $2,000 In 2025
    Jesse Slome10 hours ago
    Ethel Kennedy, social activist and wife of Robert F. Kennedy, has died
    WHYY 6 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy