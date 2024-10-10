Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHYY

    Schools in Pa. and N.J. are getting money for electric school buses

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Buddy DiStefano
    2d ago
    The power grid can not handel this.
    Charles Bear
    2d ago
    what's it feel like to have your tax dollars go for something that you don't want to go for I tell you now we must get rid of the entire Democrat Administration they will change our entire culture I feel they are responsible for they hate racism and disrespect for our police officers vote Donald Trump
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    How opioid prescriptions are tracked and monitored by law enforcement and health care providers
    WHYY 5 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    American Water, the largest water utility in U.S., is targeted by a cyberattack
    WHYY 5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Why are we spending so much time at home?
    WHYY 3 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Searching for truth: the line between fact-checking and censorship
    WHYY 2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    N.J. and other states sue TikTok, claiming its platform is addictive and harms the mental health of children
    WHYY 4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Do you want kids? And other personal questions amid the declining birthrate
    WHYY 4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy