Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHYY

    Pa. voters split on fracking but show widespread support for stronger regulations

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    me
    1d ago
    Why so that we have to be dependent on other countries when PA is actively mining in my area and sending our anthracite to China. No lie! What good is it if we stop when china is actively burning. Makes no sense
    rachel xaviera
    1d ago
    leave the gas under the grass.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The strategy that might decide Pennsylvania — and the election
    Vox1 day ago
    Senate race heats up at co-gen plant as Republican challenger visits area
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    How opioid prescriptions are tracked and monitored by law enforcement and health care providers
    WHYY 2 days ago
    Climate change boosted Helene’s deadly rain and wind and scientists say same is likely for Milton
    WHYY 11 hours ago
    Taxpayers in Pa., N.J. and 22 other states will be able to file returns directly with the IRS in 2025
    WHYY 5 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    American Water, the largest water utility in U.S., is targeted by a cyberattack
    WHYY 1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    It’s harder to pay and travel for abortion care and support funds are struggling
    WHYY 6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Why are we spending so much time at home?
    WHYY 5 hours ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Do you want kids? And other personal questions amid the declining birthrate
    WHYY 1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    An unusual hurricane season goes from ultra quiet to record busy and spawns Helene and Milton
    WHYY 1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy