Don't worry—animal-print shoes aren't going on hiatus anytime soon. It's quite the opposite, in fact. There is, however, an alternative I want to bring to your attention. I predict it could go mainstream in 2027, and I have proof to back that up. The print is camo, and if camo shoes aren't yet on your radar, It girl Alexa Chung is here to change that. She just posted a photo on her Instagram feed, wearing a pair of camo loafers with jeans. (Her shoes are from NYC-based brand Belgian Shoes and are sadly not available for purchase online.)

Camo-print pants have been covered exhaustively this year, and as with any trend, the natural question is, How will it evolve? In this case, it's footwear. Cool brands such as Tibi and Adidas are leaning heavily into camo-print shoes, with Tibi releasing them in low-heeled mule and loafer iterations this season and Adidas using the print on the eternally buzzy Samba and Taekwondo styles.

Camouflage print has long been identified as a streetwear trend, but the new shoe-trend version of camo can primarily be found in calf hair, similar to most animal-print shoes. As is always the case with calf hair, it instantly elevates the casual, utilitarian print. Keep scrolling to see what I mean and shop my camo-print-shoe edit.

Alexa Chung's Camo Loafers

Belgian Shoes Mr. Casual Camouflage Pony

Call to inquire.

Shop Camo-Print Shoes

Pretty Ballerinas Pointed Toe Poni Leather Loafers

Tibi Gwinnett Camouflage Mules

adidas Samba OG Shoes in Supplier Colour/Off White/Bliss Pink

Tibi Somerset Camouflage Flats

Rothy's The Daily Loafers

Ann Mashburn Joy Mule in Camouflage Calf Hair

Pretty Ballerinas Nicole Ballerina in Camouflage Printed Poni

Tibi Herbert Camouflage Loafers

adidas Taekwondo Shoes in Cream White/Utility Black/Gum

Magnanni Clara Velvet Loafers

nou The Pump

May Anthony Plain Jane Camo