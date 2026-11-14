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Not Animal Print—the New Shoe-Print Trend It Girls Will Be Wearing in 2027 Is Here
By Allyson Payer,3 days ago
Don't worry—animal-print shoes aren't going on hiatus anytime soon. It's quite the opposite, in fact. There is, however, an alternative I want to bring to your attention. I predict it could go mainstream in 2027, and I have proof to back that up. The print is camo, and if camo shoes aren't yet on your radar, It girl Alexa Chung is here to change that. She just posted a photo on her Instagram feed, wearing a pair of camo loafers with jeans. (Her shoes are from NYC-based brand Belgian Shoes and are sadly not available for purchase online.)
Camo-print pants have been covered exhaustively this year, and as with any trend, the natural question is, How will it evolve? In this case, it's footwear. Cool brands such as Tibi and Adidas are leaning heavily into camo-print shoes, with Tibi releasing them in low-heeled mule and loafer iterations this season and Adidas using the print on the eternally buzzy Samba and Taekwondo styles.
Camouflage print has long been identified as a streetwear trend, but the new shoe-trend version of camo can primarily be found in calf hair, similar to most animal-print shoes. As is always the case with calf hair, it instantly elevates the casual, utilitarian print. Keep scrolling to see what I mean and shop my camo-print-shoe edit.
Alexa Chung's Camo Loafers
Belgian Shoes Mr. Casual Camouflage Pony
Call to inquire.
Shop Camo-Print Shoes
Pretty Ballerinas Pointed Toe Poni Leather Loafers
Tibi Gwinnett Camouflage Mules
adidas Samba OG Shoes in Supplier Colour/Off White/Bliss Pink
Tibi Somerset Camouflage Flats
Rothy's The Daily Loafers
Ann Mashburn Joy Mule in Camouflage Calf Hair
Pretty Ballerinas Nicole Ballerina in Camouflage Printed Poni
Tibi Herbert Camouflage Loafers
adidas Taekwondo Shoes in Cream White/Utility Black/Gum
Magnanni Clara Velvet Loafers
nou The Pump
May Anthony Plain Jane Camo