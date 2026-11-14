As we prepare for 2027, it's important that we inspect our wardrobes and look for anything that might feel dated heading into the new year. That way, we can part ways with them and make room for a more current curation. It's part of the new-year process, and this time around, white jeans are at risk of feeling "out." That is, if you style them in the wrong ways. The right way? To wear them with leopard-print shoes, from pointed-toe pumps to block-heel loafers. And who better than Katie Holmes to show us how it's done?

The actress was recently spotted in New York City ahead of Zimmermann's Cruise collection unveiling at Indochine, wearing an all-white look from the brand, including a poplin shirt with a stylish necktie detail and a pair of embroidered, wide-leg jeans. She finished off the look with a white shoulder bag and an unexpected pair of leopard-print pumps by Jimmy Choo. Any footwear color or print would have worked, considering how neutral her look was outside of her shoes, but none would have had the same impact as her leopard-print ones.

(Image credit: Michael Simon/Getty Images for ZIMMERMANN)

On Katie Holmes: Zimmermann Appliquéd High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans ($1275), Clash Tie-Detailed Asymmetric Cotton-Poplin Shirt ($995); Jimmy Choo Scarlett 50 Natural Leopard Print Pony Pumps ($1450)

Seeing the look, it's clear how perfectly white jeans and leopard-print shoes go together, with the latter adding interest to the otherwise understated nature of white denim. They complement each other in every way, allowing white jeans to avoid feeling dated and instead get a second wind heading into 2027. To recreate Holmes' way of styling the combo, shop her exact jeans and shoes below. Or, if you want to mimic the pairing in your own fashion, let our other options lead the way.

Shop Katie's Look

Zimmermann Appliquéd High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

ZIMMERMANN Clash Tie-Detailed Asymmetric Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Jimmy Choo Scarlett 50

Shop Leopard-Print Shoes

H&M Ballet Flats

J.Crew Block Heel Pumps

Herbert Levine Showtime 30 Leopard-Print Pony Hair Loafers

MANGO Animal-Print Ballet Flats

Margaux The Clara

Prada Printed Leather Loafers

ZARA Textured Leather Animal Print Ballet Flats

Shop White Jeans

ZARA ZW Collection Mid-Rise Baggy Jeans

Reformation Bex Super Stretch Wide-Leg Jeans

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean

MOTHER Lemon Twist High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Levi's 501 '90s Jeans

J.Crew Zoe Barrel Jean

Agolde Lana High Rise Straight Jeans