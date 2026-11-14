(Image credit: Backgrid)

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I rarely, if ever, let a Jennifer Lawrence outing pass me by. So, when I spotted the actor stepping out in New York in one of her sleekest looks yet, I was quick to take note. Immediately, I was struck by the considered simplicity of her all-black ensemble: a jet-black front-tie blouse, layered beneath a sleek single-breasted blazer. With a croc-effect Hermès Kelly tucked into the crook of her arm and dark sunglasses framing her face, I was ready to report on the effortlessly elegant outfit. Until I caught a glimpse of her shoes.

Rather than reaching for the obvious choice of a black pointed-toe boot, Jennifer opted for a pair of rich burgundy velvet flats. Offering a subtle hit of colour against her otherwise monochromatic look, the shoes also tapped into one of the season's most luxurious fabric trends. Their plush, tactile finish brought an added sense of richness and depth to her outfit, proving that a winter shoe doesn't need a heel or a heavy silhouette to feel particularly elegant.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I know the colder weather might have you thinking there's little room for anything other than boots in your winter shoe rotation. But, unless you have a particularly long walk ahead of you, there's every reason to consider swapping your usual leather pair for something a little more sumptuous. Velvet's soft, cushioned finish makes it an appealing option for the colder months, while its rich texture brings a considered, luxurious feel to outfits.

Unsurprisingly, brands are already on board, with plenty of chic options to choose from. From H&M's elegant Mary Janes to The Row's understated take on the slipper, read on to shop the velvet shoes I'm recommending this season.

Shop Velvet Shoes:

Mango

Velvet Loafers

£50

In a dark shade of black, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

The Row

Ponti Slipper

£850

These also come in five other shades.

ARKET

Velvet Ballerinas

£55

Style these with all black to elevate your styling.

Toast

Flabelus Velvet Mary Jane Shoes

£118

The Mary Jane show trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Khaite

Jane Velvet Ballet Flats

£630

Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.

Reformation

Calista Flat

£298

The pointed-toe finish gives these an elevated edge.

Toteme

Velvet Venetian Slippers Saffron

£450

These also come in black and red.