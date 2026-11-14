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When it comes to celebrity style, we're often looking for inspiration. With access to the latest designer buys, replicating piece for piece isn't an option for most of us, but recently there's been a change. A series of style icons have all been spotted in a high-street coat that, at first glance, looks like yet another designer buy, but is actually a versatile, classic piece from beloved fashion brand Aligne. Now, a formidable roster has accumulated, with Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung and Amanda Seyfried all battling the winter chill in Aligne's George coat—and it's still in stock.

Sienna Miller wears the Aligne George Faux Fur Detachable Collar Wrap Coat in navy.

Hunting down expensive-looking pieces on the high street is a bit of a passion of mine, and clearly, I'm in good company. Aligne's sleek coat has nestled comfortably into the wardrobes of three style muses, thanks to its refined design. The look is perennial, with a classic wrap design, bold lapels, and a longline silhouette, and its versatility is clear in how these style setters have worn it. Sienna Miller styled the navy version with capsule wardrobe staples of relaxed jeans and black loafers for a refined day look, whilst Amanda Seyfried leans into the elevated design to pair with a sleek black dress to kick off party season. Finally, Alexa Chung took a cosier approach by weaing the detachable faux-fur collar.

Alexa Chung wears the Aligne George Faux Fur Detachable Collar Wrap Coat in grey.

The George coat comes in three shades, black, navy and grey, each worn by this stylish set and all equally enduring in a timeless wardrobe. Whilst the design details are completely timeless, the oversized fit brings a contemporary edge, but if you prefer your coats to fit a little more neatly, I'd recommend sizing down. Whether you're styling up a look for a casual stroll on a crisp winter day or after a coat that will match your elegant partywear look, the George wrap coat is ready to rise to all occasions. Just look to our stylish trio for inspiration.

Shop the Aligne George Faux Fur Detachable Collar Wrap Coat

Aligne

George Faux Fur Detachable Collar Wrap Coat

£295

A classic black coat will work hard in your wardrobe every single year.

Aligne

George Faux Fur Detachable Collar Wrap Coat

£295

Cosy and chic in equal measure.

Aligne

George Faux Fur Detachable Collar Wrap Coat

£295

I love the contrast of the brown faux-fur collar and navy body.

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