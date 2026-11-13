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Wait, These Loft New Arrivals Are Actually So Chic—16 Items Fashion People Will Love
By Chinazor "Chichi" Offor,11 days ago
It's officially cold-weather season. This means layers, sweaters, and the holidays. If you've been looking for a few new pieces to tackle the fall and winter seasons. We've got you covered. Lately, Loft has had some seriously impressive clothing drops, and the brand's newest arrivals are no exception. Don't worry. We couldn't possibly leave you hanging. Ahead, you'll find the exact items worth shopping for at Loft today.
Looking for cute sweaters for chilly days, festive clothing for your holiday events, or fresh everyday pieces to update your closet? No matter your sartorial needs. There's probably a pretty Loft arrival calling your name. On top of that, Loft is running a bit of a sale, so you can count on deep discounts on cute items today. Keep scrolling to shop our editor's curation of the best Loft new arrivals today.
Shop Editor-Approved Loft New Arrivals
Loft Rivete Selvedge Cuffed High Rise Wide Leg Jeans in Medium Stone Wash
You can't go wrong with a great pair of denim.
Loft Scalloped Cardigan Top
The scalloped details are cute.
Loft Pocket Cardigan
Yes, please.
Loft Fair Isle Ribbed Sweater
Cute Fair Isle knit.
Loft Relaxed Everyday Sweater
Perfectly, oversized.
Loft Relaxed Cable Sweater
A classic for a reason.
loft Wide Leg Corduroy Pants
It's corduroy season.
loft Fawn Print Mini Skirt
Deer print has been huge lately.
Loft Faux Fur Shawl Collar Coat
I'll take one of these.
loft Bow Pleated Satin Mini Dress
An LBD never hurt anybody.
Loft Velvet Bow Cable V-Neck Cardigan
Pretty bows.
Loft Velvet Peplum Top
So chic. So elevated.
Loft Sparkle Overlay Midi Dress
Stunning.
Loft Modern Faux Fur Jacket
Love a faux fur moment.
loft Fringe Satin Asymmetric Midi Skirt
I'm a sucker for texture.
loft Twill Military Jacket
Pair with everything from jeans and trousers to skirts.