It's officially cold-weather season. This means layers, sweaters, and the holidays. If you've been looking for a few new pieces to tackle the fall and winter seasons. We've got you covered. Lately, Loft has had some seriously impressive clothing drops, and the brand's newest arrivals are no exception. Don't worry. We couldn't possibly leave you hanging. Ahead, you'll find the exact items worth shopping for at Loft today.

Looking for cute sweaters for chilly days, festive clothing for your holiday events, or fresh everyday pieces to update your closet? No matter your sartorial needs. There's probably a pretty Loft arrival calling your name. On top of that, Loft is running a bit of a sale, so you can count on deep discounts on cute items today. Keep scrolling to shop our editor's curation of the best Loft new arrivals today.

Shop Editor-Approved Loft New Arrivals

Loft Rivete Selvedge Cuffed High Rise Wide Leg Jeans in Medium Stone Wash

You can't go wrong with a great pair of denim.

Loft Scalloped Cardigan Top

The scalloped details are cute.

Loft Pocket Cardigan

Yes, please.

Loft Fair Isle Ribbed Sweater

Cute Fair Isle knit.

Loft Relaxed Everyday Sweater

Perfectly, oversized.

Loft Relaxed Cable Sweater

A classic for a reason.

loft Wide Leg Corduroy Pants

It's corduroy season.

loft Fawn Print Mini Skirt

Deer print has been huge lately.

Loft Faux Fur Shawl Collar Coat

I'll take one of these.

loft Bow Pleated Satin Mini Dress

An LBD never hurt anybody.

Loft Velvet Bow Cable V-Neck Cardigan

Pretty bows.

Loft Velvet Peplum Top

So chic. So elevated.

Loft Sparkle Overlay Midi Dress

Stunning.

Loft Modern Faux Fur Jacket

Love a faux fur moment.

loft Fringe Satin Asymmetric Midi Skirt

I'm a sucker for texture.

loft Twill Military Jacket

Pair with everything from jeans and trousers to skirts.