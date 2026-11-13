Just when I thought I'd nearly sorted out my holiday shopping and narrowed in on what gifts I'll be getting for everyone on my list, Madewell goes any drops a new special-edition collection that scrambles all my carefully curated shopping plans. The retailer has just teamed up with the endlessly enchanting Hudson Valley boutique hotel The Six Bells on a lineup that's filled with as much nostalgia and kitschy charm as the countryside inn itself.

Opened in 2025, The Six Bells is set in Rosendale, New York, just under a two-drive drive from NYC but an entire world away. It's the brainchild of Audrey Gelman, founder of The Wing, who's envisioned the historic 1850s building to feel like you're stepping into a whimsical dollhouse or something set in a children's storybook—in other words, oozing with charm, character, and history. Naturally, the hotel has captured the fascination of the creative set in New York, and just about everyone I know (myself included) has it earmarked as a wish-list weekend escape.

(Image credit: Madewell)

As for the collection itself, it's an edit of items that feel exactly like what I'd want to wear to feel cute while lounging at home during the holidays, including one very darling eyelet nightgown that I predict will be the first thing to sell out. But I can already tell that fans of the hotel will be eyeing the graphic tee, Fair Isle cardigan (and matching triangle scarf), and crafty home items like the kitschy candle and needlepoint pillow as the holiday gifts to give and get.

(Image credit: Madewell)

So sorry to all the gifts I'd already planned to buy, but after looking at the pieces in this Madewell collab, you've all just been bumped down the list. From tees, pajamas, and winter accessories to home décor items, discover and shop the full Madewell x The Six Bells collection of holiday treasures—for yourself and everyone on your list.

(Image credit: Madewell)

Shop the Madewell x The Six Bells collection

Madewell x The Six Bells Denim Trucker Jacket

Madewell x The Six Bells Nightgown

Madewell x The Six Bells Graphic Tee

Madewell x The Six Bells Boxer Shorts

Madewell x The Six Bells Fair Isle Cardigan

Madewell x The Six Bells Knit Bandana Scarf

Madewell x The Six Bells Woven Top

Madewell x The Six Bells Pj Pants

Madewell x The Six Bells Faux-Fur Collar

Madewell x The Six Bells Sock Slippers

Madewell x The Six Bells Cotton Bandana

Madewell x The Six Bells Needlepoint Pillow

Madewell x The Six Bells Hand-Painted Taper Candle

Madewell x The Six Bells Candle Holder

Madewell x The Six Bells Eggwhite Facial Soap

Madewell x The Six Bells Hardcover Lined Notebook

Madewell x The Six Bells Quilted Pouch

Madewell x The Six Bells Fragrance Candle

Madewell x The Six Bells Quilted Stocking

Madewell x The Six Bells Heart Ornament