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*No purchase necessary. The WHOWHATWEAR 20 Days of Gifting Prize draw opens:

Prize 1: 12am PT, 11/18/26; Prize 2: 12am PT, 11/19/26; Prize 3: 12am PT, 11/20/26; Prize 4: 12am PT, 11/21/26; Prize 5: 12am PT, 11/22/26; Prize 6: 12am PT, 11/23/26; Prize 7: 12am PT, 11/24/26; Prize 8: 12am PT, 11/25/26; Prize 9: 12am PT, 11/26/26; Prize 10: 12am PT, 11/27/26; Prize 11: 12am PT, 11/28/26; Prize 12: 12am PT, 11/29/26; Prize 13: 12am PT, 11/30/26; Prize 14: 12am PT, 12/1/26; Prize 15: 12am PT, 12/2/26; Prize 16: 12am PT, 12/3/26; Prize 17: 12am PT, 12/4/26; Prize 18: 12am PT, 12/5/26; Prize 19: 12am PT, 12/6/26; Prize 20: 12am PT, 12/7/26

and ALL DRAWS close [12 am] (PT) on 12/12/26. [HOW TO ENTER]. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. 18+, US residents only (excluding Florida, Rhode Island, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. military installations in foreign countries, or any other U.S. jurisdiction where prohibited or restricted by law, and employees of Future US LLC (“Future”) and Naturium LLC, Meta Platforms, Inc., Intimissimi, and Ross-Simons, (each a “Sponsor”) and their immediate families, agents, or anyone professionally connected with the administration of the Prize Draw). The Prize Draw is administered by Future on its own behalf and as agent for each Sponsor. One entry per household per draw. There will be 20 winners in total entitled to

Prize 1: Naturium Skincare Starter Set, $20 ; Prize 2: Meta Capri AI Glasses, $299 value; Prize 3: Intimissimi Lace-Trimmed Silk Shorts, $65 value; Prize 4: Bloomingdale’s Gift Card, $200 value; Prize 5: Ross-Simons Cultured Akoya Pearl Necklace With 18-Karat Yellow Gold, $679 value; Prize 6: Naturium Glow From Head to Toe Set, $13 value; Prize 7: Free People Gift Card, $250 value; Prize 8: Intimissimi V-Neck Ultralight Cashmere and Lace Top, $65 value intimissimi; Prize 9: Adidas Gift Card, $250 value; Prize 10: Naturium Skincare Starter Set, $20; Prize 11: Nordstrom Gift Card, $250 value; Prize 12: Intimissimi High Collar Ultralight Cashmere Top, $65 value; Prize 13: Naturium Skincare Set, $20 value; Prize 14: Shopbop Gift Card, $200 value; Prize 15: Quince Gift Card, $250 value; Prize 16: Intimissimi Ultralight Cashmere Boatneck Top, $65 value; Prize 17: Naturium Limited-Edition Bestsellers Body Wash Trio, $15 value; Prize 18: Mulberry Small Roxanne Bag, $1865 value; Prize 19: Intimissimi Pretty Flowers Modal Top, $35 value; Prize 20: Ulta Beauty Gift Card, $200 value

Each winner will be randomly drawn from all valid entries received for the relevant draw and shall be notified by Future by email within 28 days of the closing date and will be required to supply details of a US delivery address. If a winner has not responded after 28 days, an alternative winner will be drawn. Future and its Sponsors will deliver the prize. Future and Sponsors reserve the right to substitute any product with an alternative product of equivalent value. No cash alternative. Void where prohibited. Winners of $2000 or more worth of prizes in a calendar year will receive IRS Form 1099. Prize value may be taxable, and winners are solely responsible for all applicable taxes. By taking part in this prize draw, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules.and the collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy.