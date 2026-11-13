undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Not a Raincoat—This is the Jacket Trend Cool Girls in New York and London Will Be Staying Dry In
By Natalie Munro,7 days ago
Share this article
Join the conversation
Add us as a preferred source on Google
As much as I appreciate that, when winter rain becomes relentless and the season's winds pick up, there are few wardrobe options more practical than a thickly padded rain jacket, I'm not convinced you need one for every forecast. For the lighter showers and more typical drizzly days we tend to experience throughout winter, I've found that little more than an umbrella and a well-chosen waxed jacket will see you through. And, just in time for the wetter months, I've spotted an altogether more elegant jacket trend that the coolest dressers will be reaching for this season.
First, I spotted Alexa Chung at an art gallery (where, as it happens, some of the best outfits can be found), elevating a simple knit-and-jeans combination with loafers and an elegant sandy-beige car coat.
Then, Karlie Kloss made her case for the style, pairing her minidress with a chic pale-beige car coat from Burberry. Falling to the knee and finished with a simple single-button fastening, its understated design created a beautifully streamlined silhouette that works just as well with denim as it does with dresses.
With their lightweight cotton construction, car coats are ideal for layering over chunky knits when the forecast calls for a lighter drizzle, offering a more polished alternative to traditional rainwear. For heavier downpours, meanwhile, a waxed version will provide a little more protection without compromising on style.
Inspired by some of the chicest dressers on the scene, I've rounded up the car coats worth considering this season. Shop my edit below.
Shop Car Coats:
With Nothing Underneath
Chatsworth Car Coat
£450
Whilst I love this in the sandy beige, it also comes in a grey herringbone finish.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Raglan Sleeve Coat
£300
The wool composition ensures a snug finish.
Sézane
Clyde Coat
£275
Sézane's Clyde Coat is a fashion person's favourite.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Car Coat
£70
This comes in petite and regular cuts, so you can find your perfect fit.
Ralph Lauren
Cotton Twill Car Coat
£560
Style this over a white tee and jeans for an uncomplicated and elevated outfit.
COS
Classic Cotton Long Car Coat
£199
Trust me, you'll come back to this chameleonic coat season after season.
Burberry
Mid-Length Camden Heritage Car Coat
£1595
Bundle up in style.
H&M
Twill Car Coat
£65
The sandy beige finish makes this so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.