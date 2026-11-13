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I Just Created the Chicest Fashion Advent Calendar for Your Winter Shopping Pleasure
By Judith Jones,4 days ago
There are many traditions I love about the holidays, but one of my absolute favorites has to be the thrill of buying a new Advent calendar and opening the little doors daily as I count down to December 25. It's a tradition I loved as a child and still get excited about each year. However, nowadays I tend to treat myself to some of the more "special" Advent calendars on offer—I'm eyeing the Bloomingdale's Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar and Papier stationery Advent calendar this year.
Now, hypothetically, if I could create my own fashion Advent calendar, I could think of some incredibly chic pieces to add behind the doors! In fact, below, I'm sharing 24 fashion items of pure delight that I would be absolutely thrilled to receive every day in December! Get inspired below, and perhaps you'd like to treat yourself or a loved one with one or two (or all 24 if they're lucky!).
December 1
Reformation Eleanor Jacket
An opulent sartorial treat on the first day of December!
December 2
J.Crew Sophie Ballet Flats in Leather and Faux Fur
These faux-fur lined ballet flats will add a cozy and elegant touch to your outfits this month.
December 3
DONNI. The Silk Taffeta Drawstring Cargo Pants
A gorgeous pair of burgundy taffeta pants for a look that's very *on-trend*.
December 4
LIFFNER Charm Satin Pouch
If I received this satin pouch in an Advent calendar, I'd be beyond thrilled!
December 5
Boden Marta Merino V Neck Jumper-Dark Amethyst
A royal purple sweater is a must this season.
December 6
Nadri Everleigh Cubic Zirconia Linear Drop Earrings
All the chicest fashion girls are wearing long diamond strands with their sweaters.
December 7
Reformation Yoanna Flat Mule
Holiday flats that exude an air of *fun*!
December 8
Rixo Micah Embroidered Jacket in Alexa Flower Embroidery Black
Satin opera coats are one of the biggest outerwear trends of the season. Yes, please!
December 9
H&M Jacquard Weave Skirt
A tapestry-print skirt that is giving runway vibes.
December 10
Polo Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Collared Sweater - Tan Multi
I would never create a fashion Advent calendar without a cozy Fair Isle sweater (preferably one from Ralph Lauren).
December 11
UGG® Zora Genuine Shearling Trim Ballet Flat
Tell me these won't bring you a little winter joy?
December 12
Reformation Charlee Low Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Jeans, but make them festive!
December 13
Bernadette Antwerp Velvet Slippers
The prettiest velvet ballerina slippers I ever did see.
December 14
Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
The perfect cashmere sweater to pair with your statement skirts and pants.
December 15Liffner Pushlock Clutch Plum Suede
I mean, I'd be utterly thrilled on December 15th!
December 16
Reformation Veya Silk Top
The answer to holiday party season.
December 17
HEAVEN MAYHEM Iris Earrings
Earrings that will amp up your look in an instant.
December 18
COS Cowl-Neck Satin Blouse
The perfect day-to-night blouse this December.
December 19
ZARA Fringed Tie-Style Scarf
Tie it around your waist, or throw it around your neck for an elegant touch.
December 20
ZARA Pleated Cummerbund Belt - Bluish - M
The accessory of the moment belongs in your closet.
December 21
Carelli Rolly
What the cool European girls are wearing this winter.
December 22
Loeffler Randall Zella Crocodile Leather Clutch - Ebony / O/s
The elegant bag you'll reach for daily.
December 23
Reformation Olina Cropped Pant
Obviously, I'm including Ref's viral Olina taffeta pants.
December 24
HERBERT LEVINE Ask Around 65 Satin Slingback Pumps
Ending on a strong note!