There are many traditions I love about the holidays, but one of my absolute favorites has to be the thrill of buying a new Advent calendar and opening the little doors daily as I count down to December 25. It's a tradition I loved as a child and still get excited about each year. However, nowadays I tend to treat myself to some of the more "special" Advent calendars on offer—I'm eyeing the Bloomingdale's Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar and Papier stationery Advent calendar this year.

Now, hypothetically, if I could create my own fashion Advent calendar, I could think of some incredibly chic pieces to add behind the doors! In fact, below, I'm sharing 24 fashion items of pure delight that I would be absolutely thrilled to receive every day in December! Get inspired below, and perhaps you'd like to treat yourself or a loved one with one or two (or all 24 if they're lucky!).

December 1

Reformation Eleanor Jacket

An opulent sartorial treat on the first day of December!

December 2

J.Crew Sophie Ballet Flats in Leather and Faux Fur

These faux-fur lined ballet flats will add a cozy and elegant touch to your outfits this month.

December 3

DONNI. The Silk Taffeta Drawstring Cargo Pants

A gorgeous pair of burgundy taffeta pants for a look that's very *on-trend*.

December 4

LIFFNER Charm Satin Pouch

If I received this satin pouch in an Advent calendar, I'd be beyond thrilled!

December 5

Boden Marta Merino V Neck Jumper-Dark Amethyst

A royal purple sweater is a must this season.

December 6

Nadri Everleigh Cubic Zirconia Linear Drop Earrings

All the chicest fashion girls are wearing long diamond strands with their sweaters.

December 7

Reformation Yoanna Flat Mule

Holiday flats that exude an air of *fun*!

December 8

Rixo Micah Embroidered Jacket in Alexa Flower Embroidery Black

Satin opera coats are one of the biggest outerwear trends of the season. Yes, please!

December 9

H&M Jacquard Weave Skirt

A tapestry-print skirt that is giving runway vibes.

December 10

Polo Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Collared Sweater - Tan Multi

I would never create a fashion Advent calendar without a cozy Fair Isle sweater (preferably one from Ralph Lauren).

December 11

UGG® Zora Genuine Shearling Trim Ballet Flat

Tell me these won't bring you a little winter joy?

December 12

Reformation Charlee Low Rise Straight Leg Jeans

Jeans, but make them festive!

December 13

Bernadette Antwerp Velvet Slippers

The prettiest velvet ballerina slippers I ever did see.

December 14

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

The perfect cashmere sweater to pair with your statement skirts and pants.

December 15

Liffner Pushlock Clutch Plum Suede

I mean, I'd be utterly thrilled on December 15th!

December 16

Reformation Veya Silk Top

The answer to holiday party season.

December 17

HEAVEN MAYHEM Iris Earrings

Earrings that will amp up your look in an instant.

December 18

COS Cowl-Neck Satin Blouse

The perfect day-to-night blouse this December.

December 19

ZARA Fringed Tie-Style Scarf

Tie it around your waist, or throw it around your neck for an elegant touch.

December 20

ZARA Pleated Cummerbund Belt - Bluish - M

The accessory of the moment belongs in your closet.

December 21

Carelli Rolly

What the cool European girls are wearing this winter.

December 22

Loeffler Randall Zella Crocodile Leather Clutch - Ebony / O/s

The elegant bag you'll reach for daily.

December 23

Reformation Olina Cropped Pant

Obviously, I'm including Ref's viral Olina taffeta pants.

December 24

HERBERT LEVINE Ask Around 65 Satin Slingback Pumps

Ending on a strong note!