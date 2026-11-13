Suddenly, several of our favorite trends from the past decade are making a comeback. And we're most definitely here for the resurgence of all things from the 2010s—well, at least the accessories. Top houses, including Gucci, Prada, and Dior, have resurrected key pieces and motifs from this era of peak millennial fashion. But Fendi's latest iteration of the iconic Baguette bag is leading the charge with some serious hardware: studs.

Recently, actress Lily James was spotted toting the black leather bag with a matching overcoat, straight-leg jeans, and black Adidas Sambas. Her laid-back street style shows how versatile studded accessories can be.

Fendi's studded baguette bag is obviously wish-list worthy, so it's no surprise that several other brands have followed suit. Keep scrolling to check out Lily James's exact bag, plus several other studded styles at various price points to consider adding to your handbag collection.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Fendi's New Studded Baguette Bag

Fendi Baguette

Fendi's latest baguette bag is leading the studded trend.

Shop More Studded Bags

STAUD Dani Mini Leather Shoulder Bag

Match your favorite chocolate brown boots with this sharp shoulder bag.

Cult Gaia Gili Shoulder Bag

This shape is exquisite!

ZARA Studded Leather Crossbody Bag

Studded styles aren't limited to black leather; choose a color that works best for your wardrobe.

MANGO Studded Fringe Faux Leather Crossbody Bag

In a word: yes.

BP. Studded Faux Suede Mini Bag

Love suede and studds? Here's a lovely combo.

Polo Ralph Lauren Studded Leather Shoulder Bag

Yep, even classic Ralph Lauren knows studs are back in style.

Isabel Marant Chany Studded Leather Shoulder Bag

Decorative studs work on slouchy styles, too.

ZARA Studded Handbag

Petite and chic.

KHAITE Elena Studded Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

Looking for a conversation piece you can carry everywhere? Found it.

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Ellie Studded Nubuck Shoulder Bag

Slouchy, studded, and suded — oh my!

Balmain Small Studded Leather Shoulder Bag

Imagine pairing this beautiful bag with your favorite biker jacket.