Black boots may be the obvious choice when getting dressed in winter, but this season’s most interesting shoe trends are giving them some serious competition. From unexpected textures to statement-making prints, footwear is becoming the focal point of even the simplest outfits. And while a great pair of black boots will never go out of style, there are plenty of other options worth making room for in your winter wardrobe.

Among the styles catching our attention are suede loafers, two-toned shoes, and zebra-print footwear, all of which bring something different to the table. On the boot front, rich shades of chocolate brown, burgundy, and other deep hues are proving just as wearable as black, with a little more personality. High-vamp heels are also having a moment, offering a sleek, fashion-forward alternative to traditional pumps.

The best thing about these five trends is that they don’t require an entirely new wardrobe to make an impact. A pair of zebra-print flats can instantly change the look of a basic jeans-and-sweater combination, while burgundy boots can make an otherwise neutral outfit feel more considered. Whether you’re looking for an everyday shoe or something to wear to your next holiday party, these are the five winter footwear trends worth paying attention to.

5 Nonbasic Winter Shoe Trends

1. Suede Loafers

Suede loafers are quickly becoming one of the chicest flat-shoe options for winter. The soft texture gives the classic silhouette a more luxurious feel, especially in shades of chocolate brown, camel, and taupe. Style them with tailored trousers and a chunky knit for an effortlessly polished daytime look. They’re also an excellent choice for dressing up denim without reaching for heels.

Dolce Vita Tiggy Loafers

Free People Carry on Loafers

Jamie Haller The Penny Loafers

Steve Madden Quest Penny Loafer

rag & bone Lexi Leather Loafer

2. Two-Toned Shoes

Why settle for one color when you can wear two? Two-toned shoes are bringing a fresh perspective to classic silhouettes, from ballet flats and loafers to slingbacks and pumps. Contrasting combinations like black and cream or brown and beige make even the simplest styles feel more distinctive. Pair them with monochromatic separates to let the color-blocking take center stage.

ZARA Combined Slingback Heels

Chanel Ballet Flats

Reformation Natasha Satin Wedge Heels

Schutz Bella Flats

Jeffrey Campbell Booshky Slingback Kitten Heels

3. Zebra-Print Shoes

Animal prints are nothing new, but zebra-print shoes are making a particularly strong case for a spot in your winter wardrobe. The playful pattern feels bold without being difficult to style, especially when paired with understated basics. Try zebra-print flats with relaxed denim and a black sweater, or opt for printed heels with tailored trousers. Consider them an easy way to introduce a little personality into an otherwise minimal outfit.

Reformation Inez Heeled Mules

rag & bone Paloma Mid Heels

St. Agni Opanka Heeled Flip Flops

Loeffler Randall Junia Mary Jane Flats

NIIHAI Open Toe Mule Wedges

4. Rich-Colored Boots

This winter, the most compelling boots aren’t necessarily black. Deep shades of chocolate brown, oxblood, burgundy, and espresso are bringing a richer color palette to everyday footwear. These tones look especially chic with winter staples like dark-wash denim, wool trousers, and long neutral coats. Whether you prefer knee-high boots or sleek ankle styles, swapping black for a saturated shade is a small change that makes a noticeable difference.

Reformation Remy Stretch Ankle Boots

Steve Madden Zami Boots

Madewell The Greta Glove Flat

Larroudé Mini Carine Boots

Dolce Vita Bayra Boots

5. High-Vamp Heels

High-vamp heels are emerging as one of the more directional shoe trends of the season. Defined by a higher-cut upper that covers more of the top of the foot, this silhouette offers a modern alternative to traditional low-cut pumps. The elongated shape looks particularly striking with tailored pants, midi skirts, and streamlined dresses. For a sophisticated winter look, opt for a pair in glossy leather or rich suede.

Schutz Alicia Slingback Heels

Loeffler Randall Perry Mules

Reformation Calista Slingback Heels

Dolce Vita Karsin Pumps

Veronica Beard Rochelle Mules