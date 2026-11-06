True Whitaker on '90s Low-Rise, Party Dressing, and Celebrating the Holidays With Old Navy

Before I can cross off names on my holiday gift list, I must first tackle the dozens of invites in my inbox. From elegant galas to intimate dinners, holiday parties have their own dress codes—and I need help. Enter I Love L.A.'s True Whitaker.

The Gen Z actress joins Meg Stalter, Paris Hilton, Alan Cumming, Charli D'Amelio, and more to celebrate the holidays with Old Navy in its travel-themed holiday campaign, Jingle Jet. Whitaker stows her luggage, Stalter captains the plane, Cumming mans the bar, and Old Navy supplies the in-flight entertainment via sequin fringe, fur-trimmed collars, and embellished denim.

True Whitaker for Old Navy's Holiday 2026 Campaign

(Image credit: Courtesy of Old Navy)

I spoke with Whitaker about her go-to holiday outfits, and to no surprise, Old Navy made the cut—particularly, the cable-knit sweater and '90s-esque denim she wears in the campaign. On the topic of the '90s, Old Navy channels its '90s nostalgia with heritage plaids and trucker denim jackets.

After wrapping up shooting season two of I Love L.A. earlier this season, Whitaker is gearing up for the holidays. We discuss all things holiday, from Christmas morning at the Whitaker house to the designer handbag on her wish list.

Read on for a behind-the-scenes look at Old Navy's Holiday 2026 Campaign with Whitaker, what the holidays mean to her, and the winter trends she's excited to style.

Q&A

Old Navy’s Jingle Jet was shot on a fully built-out airplane set, which got me thinking about holiday travel. What is your go-to airport outfit?

The older I’ve gotten, the more Rihanna-coded I try to be. I feel like back in the day I would really show up pretty frumpy-looking. Now I am looking for a chic sweatpant and a cute little sweater. I try to have a little bit of a cozy setup…

How do you think your I Love L.A. character, Alani Marcus, would travel?

Alani would be much more glamorous than me, but still cozy. Probably likes a cozy kitten heel. Snack-wise? I don’t want to give too much away from the show. I don’t know. She enjoys the in-flight meal.

What was it like working with Old Navy on the new campaign?

I feel so grateful to be included alongside icons like Paris, Alan, Megan, and Charli.

And to celebrate the holidays with the brand, what emotions are tied there?

Old Navy is such a classic. I remember growing up and seeing all the Old Navy ads, and they always come around for holiday time. I feel blessed to be part of such an iconic [brand] that is heavily associated with the holidays and coziness. So I’m excited.

You were on set with Charli and Alan; any memorable moments from shooting?

It was iconic just to be there. We were all giggling. It felt very welcoming. It was really cool, the whole setup of everything. It was nice to all get acquainted with each other and congratulate each other on the things we’ve done.

Old Navy Socomfy Bubble-Hem Hoodie Sweatshirt

Old Navy High-Waisted Socomfy Wide-Leg Sweatpants

Old Navy Fair Isle Crew Socks 2-Pack

Speaking of iconic Old Navy moments, this year’s is influenced by its memorable ’90s campaigns. Gen Z is spearheading this revival of ’90s fashion and beauty. Which ’90s trends do you fully support coming back?

To me, just a good, classic low-rise denim. When I was on set, I got to wear a couple of good jeans. I was pretty excited about the jeans Old Navy had to offer. I felt very cute, and they were the perfect fit. They were '90s-esque, not in terms of the, like, JNCO, you know, the big ones, but like classic—think Gwyneth Paltrow—a good, slim straight jean.

A trend that should stay in the archive?

No, I love when someone can pull a little bit of a reference and then put their own style on it.

Does the Whitaker family do anything special for the holidays?

Growing up, my mom [was] extremely festive. On the morning of Christmas, I’d wake up to paw prints in the little dust to show a reindeer was there, and she’d use my dog, even though that doesn’t make sense, animal-wise. Then she would nibble on the carrots that were there. The staircases would be covered in pine. So I definitely grew up very festive, and we had a routine.

What’s on your wish list?

A Birkin.

Favorite holiday movies?

Of any holidays? I love The Little Vampire. That’s a good one for Halloween. For Christmas, the classics, but also a Madea holiday-themed movie.

How do you approach holiday dressing?

Depends on the holiday, but I usually lean toward a good dress.

What trends are you looking forward to styling?

I’m not excited about the cold, but I’m not mad at it because I’m excited to start to layer and bring out my coats.

From the Old Navy holiday collection, what’s one piece you’d wear to a holiday party?

The sweater that I was wearing in the commercial was really cute, with the fur lining on the top. It was a perfect sweater. I loved.

Old Navy Sosoft Faux-Fur Collar Cardigan

Old Navy Low-Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans

Old Navy Metallic Mini Crescent Bag

Shop Chic Holiday Finds at Old Navy

Old Navy Faux-Fur Collar Cropped Denim Trucker Jacket

The Occasion by Old Navy Sleeveless Bow-Back Mini Dress

Old Navy Pointed-Toe Slingback Satin Heels

Old Navy Sosoft Lace-Collar Cardigan

Old Navy Mini Wrap Skirt

Old Navy Small Metallic Bucket Bag

Old Navy Sleeveless Sheer Organza Peplum Top

Old Navy High-Waisted Og Loose Embellished Jeans

The Occasion by Old Navy Taffeta Midi Skirt

Old Navy Sequin Fringe-Hem Cami Top

Old Navy Tall Kitten-Heel Boots

Old Navy Lapel Collar Short-Sleeve Button-Front Top

Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans

Old Navy Boatneck Drapey Bubble-Hem Top

Old Navy Faux-Leather Ruched Loafers

The Occasion by Old Navy Beaded Sequin Mini Skirt