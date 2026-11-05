Even Sienna Miller Agrees—This “Dated” Shoe Trend Is Picking Up Where Your Loafers Left Off

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Call it an occupational hazard, but as a seasoned editor who lives and breathes fashion trends, the only shoes on my mind lately have been heels. Thanks to the revival of some Millennial classics like the Valentino Rockstud and sky-high Louboutins, pumps are having a serious moment again. Sorry loafers, but we could be in for a high-glamour winter.

The turning point for me was a pair of black peep-toe heels. Ever since I got my hands on a pair (that I wore to both parties and the office), I’ve been thoroughly convinced that there isn’t a more stylish, wearable shoe. Granted, I know that we've all been wearing flats for comfort and ease, but I wholeheartedly believe that they're the type of silhouette that make even the most simple outfit look good—and it seems Sienna Miller agrees.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Taking a stroll through LA, the It girl was pictured in a black mini dress and a loose grey blazer, perfectly finished with a toe-baring pair of stilettos. Yes, this look would have worked with a ballet flat, but there is something about the vampy feel of a velvet peep toe that added a touch of luxury to the look.

Now, I’m not saying this heel is going to replace your loafers indefinitely (I mean, on icy surfaces even Sienna herself would struggle), but if you're looking for a way to elevate a pair of jeans-and-nice-top or maxi dress on a night out, peep-toe heels are a fail-safe way to do just that, especially when you choose a pair with a low heel. Convinced? Scroll down to shop the best styles below.

Shop the Best Black Peep-Toe Heels

ZARA

Leather Heeled Mules

£36

Tony Bianco

Sandra High Heeled Mule Sandals

£140

The glossy finish adds a cooler edge.

STEVE MADDEN

Rollout Mesh Heeled Mules

£100

This mesh iteration would be perfect for festive season.

MANGO

Pointed Heel Sandals

£36

This Mango pair has been all over my social media feeds as of late.

Topshop

Wren Heels

£38

From the angular heel to the velvet fabric, this pair looks so much like Sienna's.

SAM EDELMAN

Jeanie Leather Heeled Mules

£160

A walkable heel if I've ever seen one.

Victoria Beckham

Harlow Open Toe Mule

£550

Victoria Beckham's favourite pair.

ANONYMOUS COPENHAGEN

Mazy 55 Leather Mules

£240

What's not to love about this 100% leather pair?

Jimmy Choo

Skye 70

£625

Bury me in these heels.

Jude

Cave leather mules

£410

A pair for the cool girls.

Manolo Blahnik

Jada 70 Leather Mules

£650

I've yet to find a pair of Manolo's I don't adore.