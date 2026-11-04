I'm Not Anti Puffer Jackets, But I'd Choose This Elegant Alternative Every Time

(Image credit: Backgrid)

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I generally take an open-minded approach to style, making room for both new-season trends and time-tested staples rather than ruling out entire categories altogether. However, I must admit, I do have one exception: puffer coats.

Perhaps it's a hangover from childhood, when I'd spend hours running around fields before bundling into the warm design, but I've always found the silhouette distinctly casual—too much so to earn a place in my adult wardrobe. Instead, my own coat rotation leans towards sleeker, more elevated silhouettes, and this week, Sienna Miller stepped out in one of my all-time favourites.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Swathed in a floor-skimming suede trench coat, Sienna put together a cosy look that felt brimming with relaxed elegance. Supple and sophisticated, suede's softly textured finish lends an inherently luxurious feel to an outfit, while its natural matte quality keeps things from feeling overly formal or polished, as a similar style in black leather might.

Of course, I'm not suggesting puffer jackets don't have their place in a winter wardrobe. For brisk dog walks and chilly morning commutes, their practical appeal is hard to argue with. But when it comes to building a more elegant, evening-ready rotation, this is the outerwear style I'd be investing in instead.

As ever, Sienna has given me plenty of inspiration. Read on to shop the suede coats I'm backing this season.

Shop Suede Coats:

Massimo Dutti

Long Suede Trench Coat

$990

In a pale brown shade, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Zara

100% Leather Long Coat

$399

With a sleek, single-breasted fastening, this streamlined coat will never go out of style.

Jigsaw

Suede Longline Coat

$870

The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Rixo

Astraea Suede Coat

$1200

Rixo's suede coats are a fashion person's favourites.

H&M

Suede Car Coat

£480

Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.

ZARA

Long Faux Suede Trench Coat With Belt - Light Khaki - Xs

Style this over jeans and a tee to immediately elevate your look.

Nobodys Child

Beige Suede Trench Coat

£499

Bundle up in style.