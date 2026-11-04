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Sure, You *Could* Wear Jeans, But Fashion People Know This Trouser Trend Looks Even Better With Graphic Tees
By Natalie Munro,2 days ago
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Of course, you could always pair a graphic tee with jeans, but will that ever really result in an outfit worth remembering? I can't guarantee it. Instead, if you're looking to give your everyday basics a little more personality, I'd recommend the simple styling swap I'm already spotting fashion people in New York getting behind.
Putting me onto the easy alternative, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted out for a stroll in New York, elevating her slouchy graphic tee with a vibrant pair of red trousers. Worn with a mid-blue chore jacket and Vans' enduringly relevant Authentic trainers in black, she finished the look by slinging a flannel shirt around her waist, creating an outfit that felt in keeping with her signature unfussy cool.
With skirts having established themselves as one of the season's favourite silhouettes, and soft trousers gaining ground, jeans are feeling, in my opinion, a little less essential than usual. That's not to say I'm advocating a wardrobe clear-out, but this particular moment feels ripe for experimenting with alternative silhouettes.
Offering an uncomplicated way to bring colour into your everyday wardrobe, red trousers add a hit of vibrancy and energy to otherwise simple staples. They're also easy to style, bringing interest to an outfit without requiring you to rethink the rest of your look.
Whilst other colour trends, such as purple or butter yellow, can feel more closely tied to a particular season or moment, red has a much longer fashion lifespan, making a pair of red trousers a rather worthwhile addition to your wardrobe.
Inspired? Read on to shop the red trouser styles I'm recommending below.
Shop Red Trouers:
Reformation
Sawyer Cargo Pant
$248
These also come in cream and dark green.
Zara
Wide-Leg Trousers
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Free People
Spotlight Barrel Trousers
$148
Style with a white graphic tee to get JLaw's look.
Marks & Spencer
Twill Straight Leg Trousers
$89
Wear these with ballet flats or style them with a pointed-toe boot.
H&M
Scuba Track Pants
$50
With a leather jacket or bomber, you can absolutely get away with wearing these trousers out and about.
COMME SI
Silk-Bias Pants
$450
This are such a chic stand in for an LBD this party season.
Zara
Wool Blend Pleated Trousers
$119
The wool composition ensures a snug, comfortable finish.