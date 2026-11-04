Travel Experts Agree That This Elegant Resort Is One of the Best in the U.S.—Inside MyStay

Welcome to Fashion's Finest Stays, a travel series where we lend our fashion-editor POV to the world of hospitality. Here, we'll give you exclusive insider access to the world's most renowned hotels and resorts, uncovering every detail you'd ever want to know before you book.

Blackberry Farm is a resort that's been on my radar for years. It's a hidden gem that seems like it's worlds away, yet it's centrally located in Tennessee among the Great Smoky Mountains. It's drivable from much of the East Coast and is just 45 minutes from the Knoxville, TN, airport, but it's a place that's worthy of a much longer journey.

The world-renowned property is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, which is a major milestone in the travel industry. In September, I was lucky enough to finally experience what it's like to stay there, and I have much to report back on. I also visited Blackberry Farm's sister property, Blackberry Mountain, which opened in 2019 and has a completely different ethos and aesthetic. Below are my thoughts on both Relais & Châteaux properties, including how they differ and what to eat, do, and wear at the Farm and the Mountain, as they're affectionately referred to on-site.

Blackberry Farm vs. Blackberry Mountain

While Blackberry Farm and Blackberry Mountain are connected in many ways, they are two entirely separate properties, both located in the eastern Tennessee town of Walland. Blackberry Farm is a 4200-acre estate located in a valley at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. Meanwhile, Blackberry Mountain is situated above Blackberry Farm within the Smokies and spans 5200 acres, with half of that preserved as a private nature reserve. Needless to say, their settings play a major role in how guests spend their time at each resort.



Blackberry Farm is situated on an actual working farm, which provides undeniable authenticity to a stay. Your accommodations might be alongside the sheep's pasture or the gardens where the property's chefs source produce, and many of the activities guests can partake in are informed by the agricultural estate. At Blackberry Mountain, the resort's wellness philosophy permeates everything from the culinary program to the spa to the plethora of experiences to choose from. Something noteworthy about both properties is that rates are inclusive of dining, transportation on property, and certain activities, and both have numerous hiking trails to explore on your own or with a guide.



As far as the atmosphere goes, Blackberry Farm is more formal and classic, while Blackberry Mountain has a modern, zen, adventure-focused vibe influenced by the rugged beauty of the Smokies. What's the same is the level of luxury and excellence in hospitality (Southern hospitality, that is) at every turn, and both are incredibly elegant.

All About Blackberry Farm

If you weren't looking for the entrance to Blackberry Farm, you'd probably drive right past it. The road to Blackberry Farm is, well, lined with farmland. But after seeing the white farmhouse fence at the property's entrance once, you're unlikely to forget it. That fence spans the rolling green fields, serving as a constant reminder that you're staying on a working farm. In fact, there are many reminders of the pastoral nature, including the flock of grazing sheep, the larder, an expansive garden, and the barns serving different purposes. Some refer to the idyllic resort as the Cotswolds of the U.S.

The beauty of Blackberry Farm is that you can return during a different time of year and have a completely different experience, given how distinct each season is in that part of the country. My visit occurred during an unseasonably warm weekend in early September. With the pleasant weather forecast, I was able to dine outdoors daily, lounge by the spa-adjacent pool, and partake in my pick of activities.

With just 68 guest accommodations, privacy is a given here, so it's easy to see why so many celebrities and notable figures frequent the world-renowned resort. Gwyneth Paltrow, Jimmy Kimmel, Kacey Musgraves, and Ina Garten are just a few of many. In fact, one of the most recent celebrity visitors was Bella Hadid. She spent her 30th birthday at Blackberry Farm, which she extensively documented on her Instagram feed. Yes, that's the iconic boathouse and pond, a central focal point of the property, and that's Bramble Hall, the rustic yet elegant event space where she celebrated with friends and family.

Accommodations

One of the many things that makes a stay at Blackberry Farm so special is that no two accommodations are exactly the same. Between Hill Cottages, Cottage Suites, multi-bedroom houses, and rooms in the Guest House and Main House, the options are plentiful. I stayed in a Singing Brook Cottage Suite, which was nestled in a wooded section of the property near the sheep pasture and Farmside Pool. It was secluded and quiet (aside from the thoroughly charming sheep sounds) and had a private covered porch. The room was quite spacious yet cozy, and the décor was sophisticated and chic, complete with a four-poster bed, a wood-burning fireplace, and large windows overlooking the trees. The bathroom was proportionally spacious and included a large soaking tub. Each of the suites, cottages, and houses is equipped with a golf cart to use throughout your stay.

Dining

With multiple James Beard Awards and numerous accolades over the years and its reputation as a premier breeding ground for the culinary industry, Blackberry Farm is renowned for its farm-to-table foothills cuisine. The resort's three restaurants provide guests with elevated takes on the traditional flavors of the South and the Smoky Mountains. One of the key features of a trip to Blackberry Farm is that your stay is inclusive of all meals at its restaurants or room service, from the evening of your arrival to the morning of your departure.

A day at the Farm starts with breakfast at The Main House, and it was the meal I looked forward to the most during my stay. I opted to dine outside each morning as the sun rose over the foothills. The Main House offers one of the best views of the entire property, overlooking the famous white rocking chairs and rope swing. The only thing that could take my eyes off the view was the mouthwatering food offerings. The menu, which changed each day, was filled with Blackberry Farm's take on classic Southern dishes. Biscuits and gravy, seasonally garnished pancakes, housemade sausage, creative pastries, and fruit-filled bowls of creamy oats were all present and accounted for. I would've loved one of everything, and at Blackberry Farm, that's not out of the question (but there's much more to save room for throughout the day). Lunch also takes place at The Main House, where you'll find wholesome soups, salads, burgers, and plenty of innovative takes on classic dishes.

The two restaurants for dinner are The Barn and The Dogwood. As the name implies, The Barn is housed in an authentic 19th-century red barn that was relocated from Pennsylvania and reconstructed at Blackberry Farm, opening its doors in 2007. The first thing you notice upon entering is the large open kitchen, where more than a dozen chefs quietly prepare and perfect the evening's dishes. After that, you'll likely notice the dramatic high ceilings, elegant décor, and dim lighting. It all sets the stage for an incredible dining experience that's worthy of the upscale dress code. Dinner at The Barn comprises five hyperseasonal courses with a few extras in between. The menu rotates throughout the week, so you could dine two nights in a row and have a completely different experience. I highly recommend visiting the acclaimed subterranean wine cellar and tunnel, which houses more than 150k bottles, during your stay. Another beverage specialty at Blackberry Farm is whiskey. Believe it or not, there are nearly 700 selections to choose from.

My final dinner at Blackberry Farm was at The Dogwood. It shares the Main House space but does an excellent job of transforming it with tablecloths, lighting, and a lovely bar-and-lounge setup. Dinner is slightly more relaxed than The Barn but still undeniably refined. Your meal consists of three courses: first, main, and dessert. I wisely opted for the pasta dish that evening after seeing that the chef, Trevor Iaconis, grew up in an Italian family.

I could talk about the food and beverages at Blackberry Farm all day, but I'll wrap things up by saying this: You will not have a bad meal, and you'll understand why its culinary program is one of the best of any resort in the country—hands down.

Experiences

(Image credit: @allypayer)

When I perused the activity guide prior to my stay, I was honestly overwhelmed, in a good way. Apart from culinary demonstrations and wine and spirit tastings, experiences at Blackberry Farm are all about the great outdoors. Fly-fishing, hiking, archery, cycling, and paddle sports are just a few of the many options. I opted to partake in the Farmstead Tour and horseback riding, both of which I highly recommend. You'll never be without something to do at Blackberry Farm, but one could also be perfectly content spending their days sitting in a rocking chair and enjoying the view.

If you book just one experience during your stay at Blackberry Farm, make it the Farmstead Tour. Trust me. It was the first thing I did upon my arrival, and it was an excellent introduction to the property. It's a guided group tour in which you drive your own golf cart. The tour helps you get the lay of the land while learning about the history and elements of the farm. My group visited the larder, walked through the barn to the wine cellar and tunnel, fed the sheep, perused the expansive garden, and visited the kennel where the property's world-famous Lagotto Romagnolo dogs are bred and trained. (Lagotto Romagnolo is an ancient Italian breed that's known for its truffle-hunting abilities.) The curly-haired dogs were little balls of energy, and the kennel is open for guests to visit the little crew of Lagottos each day.

Horseback riding is one of the resort's most popular experiences. Blackberry Farm's 200-acre equestrian facility is just down the main road from the property's entrance. My guide met me there and introduced me to my horse, Sunny. I chose the Field and Stream Trail Ride, which was great for less-experienced riders like myself. My guide led me and Sunny through shallow creeks, fields, and wooded pathways, where we spotted a baby black bear. It was a lovely experience, and there are tons of options to choose from, depending on your skills and the type of ride you're seeking.

Wellhouse Spa

It goes without saying that a visit to the Wellhouse spa is a must during a stay at the Farm. Housed in a stand-alone building where fitness classes are also held, with an adjacent adults-only pool, the spa feels like an organic extension of the resort. Inspired by nature, its signature treatments are informed by the farm surrounding it. I waited for my Wellhouse Soothe Massage in the calming relaxation room that looked over the rolling hills. It was the ideal way to spend my final afternoon at Blackberry Farm. Be sure to allow extra time around your treatment, as the spa is equipped with a sauna and steam room, and refreshments such as smoothies and wine are available to enjoy while you relax.

What to Pack

When deciding what to pack for your stay, keep in mind that the daytime vibe is quite different from the evening. During the day, guests wear a mix of activewear, country club–inspired attire, and casual Dôen-esque dresses. Walkable shoes are highly recommended. My advice is to plan your itinerary in advance and check the weather so that you can pack accordingly.

Evenings at Blackberry Farm are much more elevated, which is largely dictated by the dress code at The Barn. Elegant cocktail attire is the norm after dark, and I enjoyed having a reason to dress up. (Pro tip: You might want to call the front desk to have a house Lexus pick you up, which I learned the hard way after a bumpy golf cart ride to dinner in a dress and heels.)

I packed an assortment of lightweight Posse, Reformation, and, yes, Dôen pieces that unintentionally blended in with the surroundings.

DÔEN Quinley Dress

Reformation Kinsley Jacket

Valentino Garavani Devain Jacquard Shoulder Bag

Madewell The Edie Pump

Polo Ralph Lauren Julianna Pullover

Posse Rosanna Embellished Crepe Pants

Merchandise

Blackberry Farm is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a slew of collaborations and special releases to mark the occasion, all of which are available at the resort's 24/7 gift shop and on its website. I spotted many items that would make excellent gifts for the travel connoisseur in your life, and the newly released Blackberry Fifty coffee table book gets my top vote.

Among the special-edition items on offer are an assortment of Billy Reid shirts, classic his-and-hers wearables by Sid & Ann Mashburn, a Yeti rambler, a Tom Beckbe waxed jacket, Summerill & Bishop linens, and a handful of engraved Match Pewter pieces.

Blackberry Farm Blackberry Fifty

Mashburn x BF Anniversary Olive Stripe Icon Shirt

MATCH Pewter x BF Anniversary Latch Box

Yeti x BF 50th Anniversary Rambler

S&B x BF Denim Hydrangea Tablecloth

Billy Reid x BF Anniversary 1976 Tee

All About Blackberry Mountain

You'd have a fulfilling stay at either one of the Blackberry resorts, but I highly recommend splitting your trip between both if you can, which is what I did. My stay began at Blackberry Mountain, and while it lasted just 24 hours, I packed as much as I could into that time.

Upon arrival, I first noticed the expansive views and rustic-modern feel of the main building, fittingly called the Lodge. After checking in, I was given a tour of the multipurpose building, which included two of the property's three restaurants, a bar with cozy corners for lounging or playing games, a screened sunroom with a fireplace, and the resort's spa, Nest. It was quite convenient having all of these in one centrally located spot, and each of the spaces felt separate and distinct. One of the resort's two pools is also nearby.

The other main areas of the property include the Hub, which is where you'll find the Outfitter and activity and wellness facilities, and Blackberry Mountain's third restaurant, Firetower. As the name of the resort implies, the pathways between the property's destinations are quite hilly, so the golf cart that comes with your accommodation is necessary. Like Blackberry Farm, a member of the staff can also come pick you up in a house Lexus.

Accommodations

Blackberry Mountain's accommodation options are wildly different, so I'd advise doing some research before booking. With only a few dozen stand-alone residences, the resort feels intimate and exclusive. The choices include the popular Treehouses, which are perfect for couples; Watchman Cabins, located at the peak of the mountain; multi-room homes; and Stone Cottages, which I had the pleasure of staying in.

At around 1000 square feet, the Stone Cottages are about as luxurious as it gets, with fireplaces both inside and outside on the mountain-view veranda. (Pro tip: While you're at dinner, ask any staff member to light your outdoor fireplace and drop off a s'mores kit.) You'll also find a long hallway with not one but two closets and a large bathroom with dual sinks and a jetted tub, plus Aesop products. Like the rest of the property, the décor was modern, rustic, and comfortable, and to say it was difficult to leave is an understatement. The resort is committed to sustainability, and in your accommodation, you'll find a Yeti Rambler featuring the resort's logo for each guest to use throughout their stay and keep.

Dining

Between the three restaurants at Blackberry Mountain, there's something to suit every need, and like Blackberry Farm, meals are included during your stay. The cuisine at the Mountain is incredibly fresh and nourishing. Meals are noticeably lighter than those at Blackberry Farm but equally creative and decadent.

Breakfast is served at Three Sisters, where guests convene in activewear before the day's activities. The menu features lighter fare such as avocado toast, oatmeal, and a breakfast salad alongside richer options such as griddle cakes and a breakfast sandwich. It all adds up to a breakfast you won't soon forget. Lunch is offered at Three Sisters and Sycamore, which is perfect if you want something quick and casual. You can also dine by the Lodge Pool.

Dinner at Blackberry Mountain takes place at one of two restaurants: Three Sisters or Firetower. Three Sisters is the more upscale option of the two, and a meal there includes three courses with plenty of choices. (If mountain trout is on the menu, get it.) Every dish I tried was hearty yet elegant, fully living up to the culinary pedigree of the Blackberry name. Be sure to request a table along the windows overlooking the mountain range.

Firetower is the more casual option and allows children. It's also a three-course menu, but the options are a bit simpler. Meals are made with ingredients that are no less premium and preparations that are no less creative. While I didn't get a chance to dine at Firetower, I did take the 15-minute golf cart ride up the mountain and sip on one of the signature cocktails, a mezcal-and-tequila concoction called Tennessee Orange. To say that the expansive view at Firetower is impressive is an understatement. I'd be remiss not to mention that Firetower is built around a lookout tower that was built in the 1950s, and I highly recommend arriving early for your reservation to take pictures.

Experiences

While it's certainly possible to have a leisurely stay at Blackberry Mountain, it's tailored for those with a sense of adventure and those seeking a restorative wellness- or fitness-focused experience. With countless activities available to book during your stay, whether you prioritize adventure or relaxation, your vacation can be whatever you choose to make of it.

I couldn't complete my stay without at least a short hike on the property. There are multiple on-site trails, which you can use either with a guide or on your own. There's also off-site hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Other options include mountain biking, trail running, climbing, and the popular Arbor Adventure, which is a rope course along a tree-filled trail on the property. My guide took me to see it, and it's seriously impressive.

On the more relaxing end of the spectrum are the classes offered at the art studio at the Hub. Among them are ceramics, stone painting, watercolor and acrylic painting, and trailside sketching and painting. The resort also includes two pools. There's the Lodge Pool, the adults-only heated infinity pool with a view, where I sipped on a Spicy Apple Cider Margarita, and the Valley Pool, a family pool complete with an impressive pond waterslide. In this area, you'll also find the pickleball and tennis courts, and there's a wide variety of fitness classes to choose from at the Hub.



Last but not least, there's Nest, Blackberry Mountain's incredibly zen-chic spa. Nest is the first spa in the U.S. that's certified by celebrity aesthetician Joanna Czech. One of her signature facials on the menu is a must-book treatment. I could write an entire piece on the wellness options at Blackberry Mountain, but I'll let you browse the 30-page menu at your leisure.

The verdict is that Blackberry Mountain is perfect for anyone who prefers to stay busy on vacation and take full advantage of their mountainside surroundings.