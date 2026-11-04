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I Heard We're Shopping for Evening Bags and Shoes—These 35 Picks Will Capture Everyone's Attention

By Judith Jones,

2 days ago

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The festive season is upon us, and there's nothing I love more than rising to the occasion with party-ready styles. This year, I'm honing in on evening bags and shoes—two items that have the power to transform an outfit. These accessories will elevate a party look, thanks to their details, whether it's an opulent pouch bag or beautiful beaded pumps. The right bag and shoes will amp up a simple LBD or satin separates and make them fête ready and fashion-forward. In short, having a great evening bag or pair of party shoes on hand can take away the stress of holiday-party dressing.

Below, I'm sharing the chicest party bags and shoes that you can rely on to add a glamorous and festive touch to your look this party season, no matter what's on your calendar—office parties, house parties, charity galas, etc. You can thank me later for all the compliments you'll receive!

Evening Bags

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Tuckernuck Plum Satin Gabrielle Clutch

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Le Sundial Silk Velvet Bag

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Liffner Tassel Clutch Brown Velvet

Elegant and sophisticated, I love the luxe mix of brown velvet and black satin here.

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Tuckernuck Peridot Beaded Josphine Mini Bag

I just got this, and it's even better in person. It will make your outfit.

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ZARA Satin Handbag

Simple yet stunning, a satin bag always looks classy.

Liffner Pushlock Clutch Plum Suede

Lean into this season's biggest color trend.

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MARIA LA ROSA Charmed Pouch

Maria La Rosa has me charmed!

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LIFFNER Charm Satin Pouch

A satin pouch bag in gorgeous chartreuse—talk about fashion-forward.

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Reformation Solene Wristlet

If you don't want to splurge on the Conner Ives tapestry bag, this is a great, slightly more affordable alt.

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HUNTING SEASON The Lola Drawstring Tasseled Cord-Trimmed Satin Bucket Bag

Hunting Season make the most beautiful bags.

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Reformation Molly Maude Clutch

A purple satin clutch will amp up your party look.

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ASOS DESIGN Burnt Out Velvet Pouch in Velvet Mustard

So good for the price.

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SimonMiller Tassel Evening Knotty Bag in Moss Green

She's fun.

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jennifer behr Gigi Bag

This color! This silhouette!

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Stuff by Marlene Sand Color Satin Brocade Evening Bag

One of my favorite under-$50 Etsy finds.

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The Veil Melt Bag in Silver

Expect plenty of compliments.

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STAUD Eve Convertible Satin Clutch

You'll wear this well beyond the festive season.

Party Shoes

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Reformation Wyler Heeled Mule

I'm obsessed with faux fur–trimmed heels. I also love these.

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Aquazzura Ce Soir 75 Mule

Exquisite.

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Loeffler Randall Black Satin Crystal Alexandra Heels

It's not the holidays without a little sparkle.

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ZARA Metallic Heeled Sandals With Bow

A pair that will go with everything.

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ZARA Beaded Slingback Heels Limited Edition

Add these to your cart before they're gone.

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Prada Embroidered Satin Slingback Pumps

Prada's It shoes.

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Reformation Yoanna Flat Mule

If you're opting for flats, they don't get more fun than these.

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DOLCE VITA Camla Velvet Heels Bordeaux Velvet

A beautiful beaded velvet pair.

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H&M Embellished Heeled Mules

Wow, H&M!

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Sam Edelman Finchfeather Slingback Pump

Playful feathers for the winter.

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Reformation Nash Heeled Sandal

Swap your black sandals for this sleek purple satin pair.

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MANGO Velvet Heel Sandals

A gorgeous under-$100 find.

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Reformation Wyler Heeled Mule

Jacquard is trending.

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Herbert Levine Sleep on It

ITK fashion people are all about Herbert Levine.

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Jude Kiss Pump in Magenta Satin

Purple satin pumps will add a trend-forward touch to your look.

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Reformation Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal

Love a fun detail.

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DÔEN Pica Mule

Add a sophisticated touch to your holiday-party outfit.

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Bernadette Classic Polka Embroidered Satin Pump

Head-turner!

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