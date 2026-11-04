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I Heard We're Shopping for Evening Bags and Shoes—These 35 Picks Will Capture Everyone's Attention
By Judith Jones,2 days ago
The festive season is upon us, and there's nothing I love more than rising to the occasion with party-ready styles. This year, I'm honing in on evening bags and shoes—two items that have the power to transform an outfit. These accessories will elevate a party look, thanks to their details, whether it's an opulent pouch bag or beautiful beaded pumps. The right bag and shoes will amp up a simple LBD or satin separates and make them fête ready and fashion-forward. In short, having a great evening bag or pair of party shoes on hand can take away the stress of holiday-party dressing.
Below, I'm sharing the chicest party bags and shoes that you can rely on to add a glamorous and festive touch to your look this party season, no matter what's on your calendar—office parties, house parties, charity galas, etc. You can thank me later for all the compliments you'll receive!
Evening Bags
Tuckernuck Plum Satin Gabrielle Clutch
Le Sundial Silk Velvet Bag
Liffner Tassel Clutch Brown Velvet
Elegant and sophisticated, I love the luxe mix of brown velvet and black satin here.
Tuckernuck Peridot Beaded Josphine Mini Bag
I just got this, and it's even better in person. It will make your outfit.
ZARA Satin Handbag
Simple yet stunning, a satin bag always looks classy.Liffner Pushlock Clutch Plum Suede
Lean into this season's biggest color trend.
MARIA LA ROSA Charmed Pouch
Maria La Rosa has me charmed!
LIFFNER Charm Satin Pouch
A satin pouch bag in gorgeous chartreuse—talk about fashion-forward.
Reformation Solene Wristlet
If you don't want to splurge on the Conner Ives tapestry bag, this is a great, slightly more affordable alt.
HUNTING SEASON The Lola Drawstring Tasseled Cord-Trimmed Satin Bucket Bag
Hunting Season make the most beautiful bags.
Reformation Molly Maude Clutch
A purple satin clutch will amp up your party look.
ASOS DESIGN Burnt Out Velvet Pouch in Velvet Mustard
So good for the price.
SimonMiller Tassel Evening Knotty Bag in Moss Green
She's fun.
jennifer behr Gigi Bag
This color! This silhouette!
Stuff by Marlene Sand Color Satin Brocade Evening Bag
One of my favorite under-$50 Etsy finds.
The Veil Melt Bag in Silver
Expect plenty of compliments.
STAUD Eve Convertible Satin Clutch
You'll wear this well beyond the festive season.
Party Shoes
Reformation Wyler Heeled Mule
I'm obsessed with faux fur–trimmed heels. I also love these.
Aquazzura Ce Soir 75 Mule
Exquisite.
Loeffler Randall Black Satin Crystal Alexandra Heels
It's not the holidays without a little sparkle.
ZARA Metallic Heeled Sandals With Bow
A pair that will go with everything.
ZARA Beaded Slingback Heels Limited Edition
Add these to your cart before they're gone.
Prada Embroidered Satin Slingback Pumps
Prada's It shoes.
Reformation Yoanna Flat Mule
If you're opting for flats, they don't get more fun than these.
DOLCE VITA Camla Velvet Heels Bordeaux Velvet
A beautiful beaded velvet pair.
H&M Embellished Heeled Mules
Wow, H&M!
Sam Edelman Finchfeather Slingback Pump
Playful feathers for the winter.
Reformation Nash Heeled Sandal
Swap your black sandals for this sleek purple satin pair.
MANGO Velvet Heel Sandals
A gorgeous under-$100 find.
Reformation Wyler Heeled Mule
Jacquard is trending.
Herbert Levine Sleep on It
ITK fashion people are all about Herbert Levine.
Jude Kiss Pump in Magenta Satin
Purple satin pumps will add a trend-forward touch to your look.
Reformation Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal
Love a fun detail.
DÔEN Pica Mule
Add a sophisticated touch to your holiday-party outfit.
Bernadette Classic Polka Embroidered Satin Pump
Head-turner!