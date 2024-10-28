Open in App
    Jennifer Aniston's and Gwyneth Paltrow's Favorite '90s Bag Trend Has Come Roaring Back Into Style

    By Erin Fitzpatrick,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKTSS_0wP76Tbs00

    Fashion trends always have a way of coming back around. Once a staple of the '90s , leopard-print bags were frequently spotted on the arms of style icons like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow . From Aniston's laid-back, California-cool vibe to Paltrow's polished elegance, the bag complemented both aesthetics. Fast-forward to 2024, and these statement accessories are making a major resurgence. Whether styled with jeans or paired with a sleek evening dress, leopard-print bags are simultaneously nostalgic and modern.

    I know what you're about to say: Leopard-print bags never went out of style. I agree with you! However, there's no doubt that the trend is surging in popularity. It's a smart investment because it's super trendy right now but will never completely fall out of favor. Talk about a win-win! Scroll down to see how Aniston and Paltrow styled the trend in the '90s and shop current versions for yourself.

    How Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow Styled the Trend in the '90s

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l18ar_0wP76Tbs00

    (Image credit: Getty Images)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FLMa_0wP76Tbs00

    (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Shop Leopard-Print Bags

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ar2TU_0wP76Tbs00

     ZARA Animal Print Shoulder Bag

    This $40 price tag is calling my name.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHurN_0wP76Tbs00

    8 Other Reasons Pia Bag

    This bag is perfect.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33t9zC_0wP76Tbs00

     GANNI Leopard Mini Ganni Bou Bag

    Ganni is one of my favorite Scandi brands.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFOZj_0wP76Tbs00

    ZARA Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag

    This isn't your average tote bag.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEv3H_0wP76Tbs00

     Kurt Geiger Bond Genuine Calf Hair Shoulder Bag

    I'm obsessed with this Kurt Geiger bag.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvC8l_0wP76Tbs00

    STAUD Ollie Embellished Leopard-Print Glossed-Leather Shoulder Bag

    I can never resist a Staud bag.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZZ0r_0wP76Tbs00

     Jacquemus Le Bisou Perle Bag

    My dream designer bag.

    Jennifer AnistonGwyneth Paltrow90S fashion trendsDesigner bagsFashion investmentsCelebrity style

