    Angelina Jolie Traded Pumps for the Only Logical Shoe Trend to Pair With Skirts in the Winter

    By Allyson Payer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0M2Q_0wJvPbmf00

    Angelina Jolie doesn't mix up her wardrobe all that much. She has a signature elegant, minimalist aesthetic that she's known for and doesn't stray from it. One of the items she's true to is classic pumps, which she often pairs with dresses, skirts, and trousers. Pumps serve many purposes, but keeping you warm in the winter is not one of them.

    Jolie is clearly gearing up for winter, as she traded her beloved pumps for a more seasonally appropriate shoe trend when she stepped out in chilly London earlier this week. Jolie wore a gray checked coat, a white top, and a black pencil skirt. To keep her bare legs from being exposed, she wore them with a pair of chic knee boots, the shoe trend that makes the most sense with skirts.

    Jolie opted for a slightly slouchy pair of black leather knee boots, and if you're in the market for a similar pair, I found some great contenders along with a few other pairs of knee boots that have caught my eye as of late. Scroll to shop the goods to pair with your own skirts of every length this winter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GG6m_0wJvPbmf00

    (Image credit: The Image Direct)

    Shop My Knee-Boot Picks

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Gzfl_0wJvPbmf00

    J.Crew New Stevie Knee-High Pull-On Boots in Suede

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxFh5_0wJvPbmf00

     Reformation Remy Knee Boots

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFYq6_0wJvPbmf00

    Everlane The Banana Boots

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exwMS_0wJvPbmf00

     Toteme Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9ddp_0wJvPbmf00

    Sam Edelman Sylvia Knee High Boots

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpVoH_0wJvPbmf00

     Staud Wally Boots

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wfdl8_0wJvPbmf00

    Madewell The Dimes Kitten-Heel Knee Boots

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phRya_0wJvPbmf00

     Loeffler Randall Loeffler Randall Indy Low Heel Tall Boots

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1zwc_0wJvPbmf00

    Alohas Rory Knee High Boot

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmgEo_0wJvPbmf00

     Steve Madden Dagne Knee High Boots

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ee1I2_0wJvPbmf00

     Massimo Dutti Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Embellishment

