I Just Got Matching Crocs for Myself and My Dog (Seriously)—and I Bet You'll Want Some Too

(Image credit: Rebecca Rhys-Evans )

Calling all animal lovers: Crocs has just dropped some new versions of its iconic colourful clogs, and guess what? They're made for us humans and our dogs. If, like me, you're as enthusiastic about your style as you are your pet, then this collection is for you. Launching in time for "Croctober" and Croc Day (23 October), this collection has been produced with Bark Box and features two glow-in-the-dark colourways, so we can (finally) match our footwear with our beloved furry friends.

I've been a dedicated doggie parent for six years, since my husband and I adopted our show cocker spaniel, Joni (named after the one and only Joni Mitchell, of course). As a fashion person, it’s hard for me to resist looking for the odd piece of clothing or accessories for my hound—bows on her collar for special occasions (like Christmas and our wedding last year), puffer jackets and cable knits in winter and sometimes a new collar. So when Crocs shared the news that it was releasing Crocs for dogs, I was thrilled, naturally.

Crocs was founded in Colorado in 2002 to create a practical yet fun boat shoe. But since then, the brand has become so much more than that. Whilst the shoes have always had the same lightweight, functional qualities, the brand has recently managed to cement itself as a bit of a cult name in the fashion world thanks to the comfortable fit and now-iconic designer collaborations with the likes of Christopher Kane, Balenciaga and Simone Rocha.

But let's be honest, as a brand, Crocs really needs no introduction—not only because of the distinctive appearance that makes the shoes instantly recognisable but also because of their ever-present nature. Dads wear them in the garden, my friends in other industries wear them professionally (medics, chefs, and the like) and kids couldn’t look any cuter than when they’re wearing theirs in summer on the beach. And then there's us fashion folk, who have enjoyed many of the aforementioned cool collaborations and embraced the presence of Crocs in recent trends.

(Image credit: Rebecca Rhys-Evans )

I own the chunky black pair with platform heels and silver stud Jibbitz™ to make them look a little gothic. You're most likely to see me wearing them with miniskirts in the summer or baggy black jeans in the colder months (hello, Avril Lavigne!).

But the latest drop is different than any Crocs I’ve had before—they have a completely new look. Coming in bright pink and neon green with a marble or tie-dye effect, they’re unapologetically bold. What’s more, the human pairs are lined with shearling. So if you’ve ever written off these shoes as only being fit for summer, think again.

What’s so great about Crocs is that there’s a style for everyone, now including our pets. How many brands can say that? Functional style can so often be sterile, but here you have a practical shoe that's so much fun. So, when Crocs asked Joni and me to style the new collection, obviously we (or rather, I) jumped at the opportunity. See how we’re wearing the two new hues this season below.

(Image credit: Rebecca Rhys-Evans )

Style Notes: It’s not often I’ll go so bold with pink, but when I do, I like to really make a statement. I'm currently obsessed with this fuchsia shade matched with leopard print—I love that it feels "feminine" but fresh.

In the warmer months, I'd swap out these jeans and the puffer jacket for a midi dress layered with a tank top. This outfit feels very Scandinavian—something you’d likely see on the streets at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Of course, Joni is also wearing the pink Crocs, and with the matching leopard print, she's looking very demure and very cutesy! The message here is clear: go bold!

(Image credit: Rebecca Rhys-Evans )

SHOP DRAGON FRUIT

Crocs

Pet Crocs Boots

£45

Crocs

Classic Lined Glow-In-The-Dark Marbled Clog

£55

(Image credit: Rebecca Rhys-Evans )

Style Notes: This look is a little more pared-back. Obviously, our Crocs are a marbled slime green that glows in the dark, so they're not exactly understated, but we've gone a little more low-key with the outfit. This is for those who love a cool, casual and—most importantly—comfortable winter capsule wardrobe. A cosy knit, padded gilet and cargo pants with a pop of colour from some statement shoes? Yes, please! The shearling lining adds a little extra warmth and comfort to the Crocs, making this look perfect for a stroll in the park. Like many dogs, Joni is such an attention seeker. When we first wore these out she received more love and compliments than ever before, so naturally, she was parading around the park like a princess. Just be warned—these shoes may enhance diva-like qualities in your pet!

A cosy knit, padded gilet and cargo pants with a pop of colour from some statement shoes? Yes, please!

(Image credit: Rebecca Rhys-Evans )

SHOP GREEN SLIME

Crocs

Pet Crocs Boots

£45

Crocs

Classic Lined Glow-In-The-Dark Marbled Clog

£55

Want to shop more Crocs? Discover the full collections on site.