    Victoria Beckham's Vanilla Perfume Is the Ultimate Date-Night Scent (She Shares It With David)

    By Jamie Schneider,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLFor_0wGnN9z900

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5xtS_0wGnN9z900

    (Image credit: Max Bartick)

    Fragrance is transportive. A single spritz can catapult you to a certain time and place—your grandmother's garden , perhaps, or a rebellious night out you want to relive again and again. Victoria Beckham's 21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum is meant to transport you to a date with her husband, David. (If that alone doesn't influence you to buy the scent, I don't know what will.)

    The pair was enjoying an open-air dinner in Java, Indonesia, "surrounded by rice fields and vanilla vines," the style icon and brand founder recounts. At exactly 21:50 (aka 9:50 p.m.), the entire landscape lit up with thousands of twinkling tea lights. It was a dream, one that Beckham immediately wanted to bottle with a warm, sultry vanilla fragrance and—for one week only—re-create with a pop-up art installation at NYC's High Line. After receiving an early peek at the immersive, multisensory space and chatting with Beckham herself, I can confidently say that this is a perfume you must experience.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6u6e_0wGnN9z900

    (Image credit: Max Bartick)

    Beckham's fourth fragrance, 21:50 Rêverie is her go-to for fall . "If you like a vanilla with a difference, you're going to love this fragrance," she tells me. "It's my favorite out of all of our fragrances so far."

    Many gourmands run the risk of smelling way too saccharine (it's why I'm personally very picky when it comes to the fragrance family), but with smoky tobacco leaves, crisp cedarwood, and tonka bean, Rêverie has an earthy grit that brings some complexity to the equation—the "difference," according to Beckham. There's also a surprising juiciness to the fragrance thanks to its middle notes of plum.

    Just like the rest of the brand's fragrance collection , Rêverie is genderless, and according to Beckham, it's meant to be shared like a decadent dessert—one plate, two spoons. "I love to share fragrance with my husband," she says. (I then have to ask whether she's been sharing Rêverie, to which she responds, "I do.")

    The bottle itself—an emerald-and-gold flacon—is a work of art, so of course it's represented by a grand sculpture positioned in the middle of the installation. The pop-up also features audio sound clouds of the scent creation in Beckham's own words, as well as a "dream wall," where visitors can write down their own hopes and manifestations. It's like leaving a little piece of yourself behind, ensconced in a Beckham-inspired daydream, before departing with a complimentary sample of the fragrance.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYVVa_0wGnN9z900

    (Image credit: Max Bartick)

    Now, whenever I wear 21:50 Rêverie , I'm transported right back to that gorgeous Thursday afternoon, the scent of vanilla and tonka bean mingling with the crisp fall air. In a split second, I'm again chatting with Beckham as her own words filter from the sound clouds above our heads. My own little reverie—I have to believe that was her intent from the jump.

    Shop 21:50 Rêverie

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbdA9_0wGnN9z900

    Victoria Beckham Beauty 21:50 Rêverie

    Notes: Tobacco leaves, plum, vanilla, tonka beans, cedarwood

    More Victoria Beckham Beauty Products I Love

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05k5QL_0wGnN9z900

     Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino '97 Eau de Parfum

    Notes: Bergamot, cedrat, black pepper, amber, incense, vetiver, patchouli

    This stunning, sparkling fragrance evokes a fresh breeze on the Italian coast. Yes, it smells as dreamy as it sounds.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nemV_0wGnN9z900

     Victoria Beckham Beauty San Ysidro Drive Eau de Parfum

    Notes: Passion fruit, saffron, rose, jasmine, black amber, agarwood

    This fragrance is meant to be SoCal in a bottle, inspired by canyon hikes, surfing in Malibu, and crystals.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4966_0wGnN9z900

     Victoria Beckham Beauty Suite 302 Eau de Parfum

    Notes: Black cherry, red peppercorn, rose, midnight violet, tobacco leaves

    This fragrance evokes memory of Beckham's surprise vow renewal in Paris, a place she calls the most romantic place in the world. "That's mine and my husband's secret getaway," she tells Who What Wear. The couple had stayed in suite 302 at a "storied hotel."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrxVz_0wGnN9z900

     Victoria Beckham Beauty Vast Lash Smudge-Free Volumizing Mascara

    This just might be my favorite mascara of all time. It's buildable, never clumps, and transforms my thin, light lashes into voluminous, romantic flutters.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlSA9_0wGnN9z900

    Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner

    VB's gel liners glide like a dream. I'm especially obsessed with this jade-green version. Mark my words: It will be the hero of my holiday beauty looks this upcoming season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnML0_0wGnN9z900

     Victoria Beckham Beauty The Concealer Pen

    "My obsession for 2025 is complexion—beautiful skin," says Beckham. "I'm really excited about the concealer that I have just launched in collaboration with Augustinus Bader because I truly believe it is the one product that really can give you that flawless skin." I, for one, concur.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVLKi_0wGnN9z900

     Victoria Beckham Beauty Eyewear

    Eye shadow sticks are such game changers. I have multiple shades, but this champagne gold is my current go-to.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5FIw_0wGnN9z900

     Victoria Beckham Beauty Featherfix Brow Gel

    Lightweight, flexible, and brimming with nourishing ingredients—this tinted brow gel is a no-brainer.

