    Jennifer Lawrence Wore Her Favorite Casual Outfit Trend After Announcing Her Second Pregnancy

    By Allyson Payer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5iDg_0wGnN3gn00

    Jennifer Lawrence just announced the happy news that she and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their second child. She was photographed in L.A. following the news, and her maternity style is already on display. And well, thus far she’s staying true to her usual casual style.

    Lawrence’s off-duty style is known for being relaxed and effortless, and one of her favorite outfit formulas is a pair of pull-on pants, oversize button-down shirt, and flat shoes such as mules or sneakers. She’s been photographed wearing this look time and again. For this particular fall day, Lawrence opted for a butter-yellow shirt from the insider-y label Bode, a pair of loose black pants, and flat black leather mules. If I had to guess, it’s an outfit we’ll see Lawrence wearing well into her pregnancy.

    Keep scrolling to see Lawrence’s post-baby-announcement look, past examples of the easy outfit formula, and of course, shop it for yourself.

    Lawrence Wearing the Outfit This Week

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXXp6_0wGnN3gn00

    (Image credit: Bruce/Javiles/Backgrid)

    On Jennifer Lawrence: Bode shirt; The Row Canal Leather Flats ($890)

    Past Examples of the Outfit Trend

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDiqW_0wGnN3gn00

    (Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHQlk_0wGnN3gn00

    (Image credit: T.Jackson/Backgrid)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIZKf_0wGnN3gn00

    (Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2adUqK_0wGnN3gn00

    (Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zpNb2_0wGnN3gn00

    (Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

    Shop the Outfit

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvX2i_0wGnN3gn00

     Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kv5i_0wGnN3gn00

    Enza Costa Twill Everywhere Pants

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kye4K_0wGnN3gn00

     Birkenstock Boston Exquisite Clogs

