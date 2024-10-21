We Hate to Break It to You, But These 4 Winter Trends Can Look a Bit Cheap

I try to avoid making sweeping statements in my work, but I think it's safe to say that no one gets dressed with the goal of wearing a cheap-looking outfit. Assuming we're in agreement, let's carry on with today's purpose: identifying the winter trends that our editors feel can look a little cheap at this time of the year and the pieces they'll be wearing as an alternative.

There's nothing cheap looking about Lovisa Barkman's winter outfit.

That doesn't mean, however, that we're coming for anything that falls into the category of being affordable. Something can look very expensive and cost very little, while another item can have a whopping price tag yet somehow look budget. Don't worry—this isn't a designer-only zone. What I personally wanted to identify was which trends our editors don't feel translate chicly into winter and the pieces they'd wear in place of others when they want to look premium. I have to say I agree with them on all accounts.

Which trends run the risk of looking a little cheap this winter? Scroll on to find out.

4 Winter Trends That Can Look a Little Cheap, According to Our Editors

Pausing: Long Faux-Fur Coats

Wearing: Short-Pile Faux-Fur Coats

"When I say long faux fur, I mean strand length, not the length of the coat itself! While I own a faux-fur coat with a longer pile which I love throwing on when I want to look glamorous, I have been caught in the rain in it before, and it can look very ratty during and post-downpour. While shorter piles still run this risk, I generally find they look more expensive, even after you've worn them a tonne," says fashion editor Remy Farrell.

Pausing: Light-Blue Jeans

Wearing: Indigo Jeans

"During the summer months, light, acid-adjacent blue jeans form a core part of my capsule wardrobe. In winter, when the other pieces I wear tend to be a lot richer and darker in tone, I think they can make light-wash denim look a bit tacky and cheap. Instead, I'll be wearing deep-indigo jeans with my black coats, brown leather, and burgundy accessories —I find them to be much more complementary," says news writer Natalie Munro.

Pausing: Chenille Knitwear

Wearing: Wool Knitwear

"There's just something about chenille knitwear and its acrylic, shiny finish that feels quite outdated now and, yes, can feel very cheap. Instead, I recommend saving up and investing in knitwear made with natural materials, such as wool and cashmere. They'll last much, much longer and will make you look inherently more classic and elegant when you wear them," says Editor in Chief Hannah Almassi.

Pausing: Broken, Flimsy Umbrellas

Wearing: Chic Umbrellas

"Okay, I know this isn't a trend per se, but I think a flimsy or even broken umbrella can make a winter outfit look cheap. I bought a fresh canvas style in a classic color with a chic wooden handle last year, and it made me feel so put-together and elegant every time I had to use it. Of course, there are very premium designer options to consider, but you can definitely invest in an affordable style and still get that sophisticated payoff," says copy editor Georgia Seago.

