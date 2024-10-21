Open in App
    • whowhatwear

    We Hate to Break It to You, But These 4 Winter Trends Can Look a Bit Cheap

    By Maxine Eggenberger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KynxB_0wFrnSHw00

    I try to avoid making sweeping statements in my work, but I think it's safe to say that no one gets dressed with the goal of wearing a cheap-looking outfit. Assuming we're in agreement, let's carry on with today's purpose: identifying the winter trends that our editors feel can look a little cheap at this time of the year and the pieces they'll be wearing as an alternative.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44adiG_0wFrnSHw00

    (Image credit: @lovisabarkman )

    There's nothing cheap looking about Lovisa Barkman's winter outfit.

    That doesn't mean, however, that we're coming for anything that falls into the category of being affordable. Something can look very expensive and cost very little, while another item can have a whopping price tag yet somehow look budget. Don't worry—this isn't a designer-only zone. What I personally wanted to identify was which trends our editors don't feel translate chicly into winter and the pieces they'd wear in place of others when they want to look premium. I have to say I agree with them on all accounts.

    Which trends run the risk of looking a little cheap this winter? Scroll on to find out.

    Pausing: Long Faux-Fur Coats

    Wearing: Short-Pile Faux-Fur Coats

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWIAB_0wFrnSHw00

    (Image credit: @ingridedvinsen )

    "When I say long faux fur, I mean strand length, not the length of the coat itself! While I own a faux-fur coat with a longer pile which I love throwing on when I want to look glamorous, I have been caught in the rain in it before, and it can look very ratty during and post-downpour. While shorter piles still run this risk, I generally find they look more expensive, even after you've worn them a tonne," says fashion editor Remy Farrell.

    Shop Short-Pile Faux-Fur Coats

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqhhj_0wFrnSHw00

     J.Crew Faux-Fur Peacoat

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H83GT_0wFrnSHw00

     LOULOU STUDIO Calista Faux Fur Coat

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=241iXj_0wFrnSHw00

     Elie Tahari Noir Faux Fur Coat

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TV8Iq_0wFrnSHw00

     Unreal Fur Madam Butterfly Jacket

    Pausing: Light-Blue Jeans

    Wearing: Indigo Jeans

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9wDx_0wFrnSHw00

    (Image credit: @nnennaechem )

    "During the summer months, light, acid-adjacent blue jeans form a core part of my capsule wardrobe. In winter, when the other pieces I wear tend to be a lot richer and darker in tone, I think they can make light-wash denim look a bit tacky and cheap. Instead, I'll be wearing deep-indigo jeans with my black coats, brown leather, and burgundy accessories —I find them to be much more complementary," says news writer Natalie Munro.

    Shop Indigo Jeans

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GjJzU_0wFrnSHw00

     J.Crew Point Sur Puddle Jeans

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQJAe_0wFrnSHw00

     AGOLDE '90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGBMk_0wFrnSHw00

     Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Vintage Straight Jeans

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqfCz_0wFrnSHw00

     TOTEME High-Rise Tapered Organic Jeans

    Pausing: Chenille Knitwear

    Wearing: Wool Knitwear

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKHGq_0wFrnSHw00

    (Image credit: @symphonyofsilk )

    "There's just something about chenille knitwear and its acrylic, shiny finish that feels quite outdated now and, yes, can feel very cheap. Instead, I recommend saving up and investing in knitwear made with natural materials, such as wool and cashmere. They'll last much, much longer and will make you look inherently more classic and elegant when you wear them," says Editor in Chief Hannah Almassi.

    Shop Wool Knitwear

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCs3K_0wFrnSHw00

     Madewell Wool-Alpaca Blend Bouclé-Knit Oversized Sweater

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrI8J_0wFrnSHw00

     & Other Stories Mock Neck Knit Sweater

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYYs2_0wFrnSHw00

     Jenni Kayne Everyday Sweater

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyAdp_0wFrnSHw00

     LA LIGNE Marin Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater

    Pausing: Broken, Flimsy Umbrellas

    Wearing: Chic Umbrellas

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GF5eH_0wFrnSHw00

    (Image credit: @lovisabarkman )

    "Okay, I know this isn't a trend per se, but I think a flimsy or even broken umbrella can make a winter outfit look cheap. I bought a fresh canvas style in a classic color with a chic wooden handle last year, and it made me feel so put-together and elegant every time I had to use it. Of course, there are very premium designer options to consider, but you can definitely invest in an affordable style and still get that sophisticated payoff," says copy editor Georgia Seago.

    Shop Chic Umbrellas

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Z0iU_0wFrnSHw00

     Burberry Check Folding Umbrella

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ja16C_0wFrnSHw00

    Original Duckhead Umbrella

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6fF5_0wFrnSHw00

     ShedRain Auto Open Stick Clear Dome Umbrella

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEMXZ_0wFrnSHw00

    MANGO Striped Folding Umbrella

    This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

