Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • whowhatwear

    How Makeup Artist Katie Jane Hughes Started Her Own Beauty Brand, KJH Brand

    By Adrienne Faurote,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOvdD_0wFqPsXh00

    Welcome to Second Life , a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

    Katie Jane Hughes is a multitalented makeup artist, content creator, and founder of the KJH Brand, making waves in the beauty world with her signature approach to makeup and artistry. Born and raised in Southport, England, Hughes’ journey began as a manicurist, becoming a sought-after nail technician for editorial shoots, runway shows, and red-carpet events in London. Despite her success in nail artistry, however, Hughes always felt a deep connection to makeup.

    Hughes’ natural talent for makeup artistry propelled her forward, allowing her to quickly establish herself in the fashion and beauty scene. Her career took a significant turn when she moved to New York, where she soon found work in fashion and editorial, developing her distinctive approach to beauty. Hughes’ makeup style emphasizes technique over product, encouraging her audience to adapt looks to suit their unique features rather than adhering strictly to specific products. She embraced social media as a platform to share tutorials and recreations, where her emphasis on making beauty accessible resonated with followers. By focusing on techniques and artistry rather than promoting an exhaustive list of must-have items, Hughes carved out a niche for herself in the beauty community. Her relatable and educational content amassed a dedicated following of over a million across Instagram and TikTok and allowed her to work with numerous celebrities, including Hailey Bieber and Elsa Hosk.

    Last year, Hughes launched her beauty line, KJH Beauty, debuting with the Hyper Shine High Lite Kit. The launch reflected her philosophy of enhancing natural beauty with versatile, high-quality products. With several exciting releases planned for this fall, Hughes continues to inspire and innovate in the beauty industry, demonstrating that her journey is only just beginning.

    Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Hughes was able to turn her incredible talent into a burgeoning brand. Now, keep scrolling to shop some of KJH Beauty’s best-selling products.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYboN_0wFqPsXh00

    KJH.BRAND Soft Smudge Lip & Cheek

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27B3R1_0wFqPsXh00

     KJH.BRAND Hyper Shine Lite Pigment

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rQxY_0wFqPsXh00

    KJH.BRAND Hyper Shine Serum

    Next: Meet the Founders of 831 Stories: Claire Mazur and Erica Cerulo .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Olivia Rodrigo Just Ditched Her Dr. Martens for These Trendier Boots
    whowhatwear4 days ago
    Alexa and Iris Just Inspired Me to Revisit the Surprisingly Classic Coat Trend That I Haven’t Worn in a Decade
    whowhatwear4 days ago
    A '90s-Inspired Dress and Danish Design Set the Mood for This Beautiful Wedding
    whowhatwear9 hours ago
    I've Worked It Out—Knee-High Boots Look Especially Chic Styled With These Skirt Trends
    whowhatwear1 day ago
    Victoria Beckham's Vanilla Perfume Is the Ultimate Date-Night Scent (She Shares It With David)
    whowhatwear1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    The Expensive-Looking Trend All My Stylish Friends Are Wearing Instead of Jeans
    whowhatwear9 hours ago
    Forget the Trends—Our Fashion Editors Are Bookmarking These 15 Elegant Buys for Winter
    whowhatwear2 days ago
    If You Thought Burgundy Nails Were Chic, Wait Until You See Winter's Newest Manicure Trend
    whowhatwear2 days ago
    Next in Beauty Awards 2024: The Best in Class Winners
    whowhatwear5 days ago
    Forget Black Pants—This Color Trend Will Earn You Way More Compliments
    whowhatwear4 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    People Tell Me My Hair Gives "'70s Cool Girl," and It's Thanks to These 15 Essentials
    whowhatwear4 days ago
    I Tested Kilian's Most-Wanted Perfumes for a Week—These Are the Ones That Got Me the Most Compliments
    whowhatwear5 days ago
    8 Future It Items From the 2025 Runways That Already Have People Talking
    whowhatwear3 days ago
    As a Millennial, It Makes Me Proud That Gen Z Love This Winter Skirt Trend As Much As I Do
    whowhatwear4 days ago
    I Asked 7 Fashion People to Tell Me the Most Controversial Thing in Their Closet—They Spilled
    whowhatwear3 days ago
    These Iconic Bags Have Been Dominating My Feed for Months—Here's Why
    whowhatwear2 days ago
    I Never Thought I'd Wear Jeans Again, But This Pair Might Change That
    whowhatwear4 days ago
    Go Ahead, Steal My Look—3 Polished Outfits to Add to Your Weekly Rotation
    whowhatwear6 days ago
    After a Week in Copenhagen, I’ll Be Trying These 7 Colorful Fall Outfits
    whowhatwear2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    I Loved These Boots Online, But Seeing Them IRL Had Me Ready to Commit
    whowhatwear4 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Kylie Jenner Wore the Flat Shoes That'll Immediately Identify You as a Fashion Person
    whowhatwear6 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Suddenly, All the Chicest People I Know Are Wearing Trench Coats in This Elegant Wintery Shade
    whowhatwear2 days ago
    Adding This Easy Step Into My Nail Routine Elevated My At-Home Manicures
    whowhatwear1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy