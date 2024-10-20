I Can Always Predict Which Zara Items Will Sell Out—11 That'll Be Impossible to Find Come November

I make no claim to be psychic, but in my almost 14 years spent writing about fashion, I've become a bit of a dab hand at spotting a sell-out product before it is gone for good. And my skills are perhaps their most honed when it comes to Zara; a brand I've shopped personally for the entirety of my career.

Between analysing stock levels on the shop floor and the position of certain items on the website's new-in feed, I can denote which pieces Zara thinks will be a hit quickly. However, that doesn't mean that they'll necessarily be the clothes and accessories to sell out first. How I select what I think will be bestsellers comes down to what else is happening in the market and the outfits I'm seeing right now on social media. It's the bringing together of all these variables that makes my predictions scarily accurate. And now that Zara's winter collection is finally on site, I decided to comb through the new arrivals to find the items I think will be most-coveted this season. There are 11. Full disclosure, I had to remove some, as they'd already sold out by the time I went to hit Publish. Needless to say, if you see something you love, you won't want to pause.

Scroll on to see them, then continue on to shop other highlights from Zara's winter 2024 shopping selection.

11 Soon-to-Be Sell-Out Items from Zara's Winter 2024 Collection

1. Brown Coat

ZARA

Wool Blend Belted Coat

£189

This is one of the chicest brown coats of the season.

2. Denim Dress

ZARA

Denim Balloon Dress

£50

I saw someone try this on in-store this weekend and it looked so, so good on.

3. Argyle Cardigan

ZARA

Argyle Knit Cardigan

£36

If you want your outfits to feel 2024, add an argyle knit.

4. Corduroy Trousers

ZARA

Straight Fit Corduroy Trousers

£30

A chic alternative to jeans.

5. Slip Skirt

ZARA

Satin Midi Skirt

£30

Zara's slip skirts look so much more expensive than they are.

6. Suede Bag

ZARA

Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Bucket Bag

£90

Suede totes are selling out across the market; this style will be no different.

7. Tailored Trousers

ZARA

Trousers With Thin Belt

£30

Zara's tailored trousers always delivery—this pair is next on my list.

8. Burgundy Boots

ZARA

Leather Ankle Boots With Square Toe

£109

Burgundy boots are a hot-ticket item this winter.

9. Hourglass Blazer

ZARA

Pocket Crepe Blazer

£50

I just snapped this up for a winter wedding.

10. The Matching Trousers

ZARA

High-Waist Crepe Leggings

£28

Along with the matching trousers, of course.

11. Zip-Up Knit

ZARA

Jacquard Cable-Knit Cardigan

£50

This has all the hallmarks of a heritage knitwear piece. I saw it in-store and it was so weighty and luxurious.

See More of My Zara Winter 2024 Shopping Edit

ZARA

Textured Belted Jacket

£60

An entire outfit I'd like to re-create.

ZARA

Basic Plain Knit Sweater

£36

I saw so many people pick up this co-ord in store.

ZARA

Plain Knit Mini Skirt

£23

I'm now regretting that I didn't also.

ZARA

Asymmetric Stretch Top

£23

This chic top comes in so many colours.

ZARA

Reversible Trench Coat Zw Collection

£119

Another excellent Zara coat option.

ZARA

Knit Coat With Patch Pockets

£70

Wear this with miniskirts and leather shorts to re-create this look.

ZARA

Zw Collection Long Check Coat

£169

A checked coat will make everything you wear it with feel more fashionable by proxy.

ZARA

Satin Midi Skirt

£26

This Zara slip skirt hue is new and sure to fly.

ZARA

Short Soft Knit Dress

£36

The perfect throw-on minidress.

ZARA

Buckle Knee-High Boots

£60

These boots are winging their way to me as I speak.

ZARA

Shoulder Bag

£28

This bag looks so much more expensive than it is.

ZARA

High Neck Knit Sweater

£36

Striped knitwear is my weakness, and I like the quarter-buttoned style on this.

ZARA

Check Midi Skirt Zw Collection

£50

Full pleated skirts are going to be a core trend this season.

ZARA

Soft-Touch Knit Sweater

£36

This shade of green always looks so high end.

ZARA

Trf Denim Midi Skirt

£36

This denim skirt has a gorgeous tailored fit.

ZARA

Heeled Shoes With Buckle Detail

£40

My head tells me I need boots, my heart tells me I should treat myself to some burgundy heels.