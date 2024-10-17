Open in App
    PSA: This John Lewis Designer Collab Might Just Be The Most Exciting Thing On the High Street RN

    By Remy Farrell,

    2 days ago

    There are few things that really get the Who What Wear team excited. Surprise sales, vintage finds and spotting celebs in our favourite brands always rank highly, but one thing that always gets our pulses racing is when high street stores and designers collaborate on a collection. From the moment we heard the news that high-street hero John Lewis was teaming up with cult womenswear label A.W.A.K.E MODE an audible hush descended on the office—how often is it that two of our favourite brands would join forces to create a runway-worthy collection of clothes (and accessories) at high-street price points? This would be a moment well-worth celebrating.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13e25b_0wALWxhB00
    (Image credit: Who What Wear/John Lewis)

    Having officially landed today, the 46 piece strong collection features the kind of sculptural dresses, detailed tops, sharp tailoring, and frankly killer coats we've come to expect from A.W.A.K.E. MODE's avant-garde take on femininity and polished dressing. This is a collection that transitions effortlessly between work, the weekend, and everything in-between, with a little added designer flair of course.

    Brought together by the British Fashion Council, the launch coincides with London Fashion week’s 40th anniversary and marries John Lewis’ commitment to premium quality and goal to support homegrown design talent (in short, a match made in heaven). And having spent the best part of the morning looking through each piece and imagining just how good it would look in our wardrobes (the suede hobo bag! The scarf coat! The kitten heel boots!), it's fair to say that I and my fellow editors are convinced, this collab is the perfect autumn/winter capsule wardrobe in one easy edit.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxSaR_0wALWxhB00
    (Image credit: John lewis)

    If our reaction—and the hundreds of clicks per minute—are anything to go by, this might not stick around for long, so don't wait around if you want to get your hands on one of these limited pieces. Keep scrolling to see and shop our favourite pieces from the John Lewis X A.W.A.K.E MODE collection. You won't regret it.

    Shop the John Lewis X A.W.A.K.E MODE Collection:

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Cape Coat, Camel

    £399

    Cape coats are having a moment right now.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Belted Coat, Grey

    £349

    This tailored fit is impeccable.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Oversized Jacket, Ecru

    £259

    Honestly, I have a feeling this will be a bestseller.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Faux Fur Scarf Coat, Off White

    £299

    A faux fur scarf coat? You had me at faux fur.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Tassel Sleeve Knitted Dress, Black

    £199

    This is perfect for party season.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Knitted Knot Dress, Red

    £199

    Hot reds are still a key trend for AW '24.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Rectangle Dress, Black

    £289

    A true showstopper.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Asymmetric Jacket, Black

    £239

    The hint of shoulder is so elegant.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Asymmetric Cable Jumper

    £149

    We'd quite like to live in this throughout the colder months.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Cut Out Top

    £79

    So much more interesting than a plain white tee.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Stripe Asymmetric Top, Off White/navy

    £89

    Already viewed hundreds of times in a couple of hours.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Studded Jean, Mid Blue Wash

    £179

    A fashionable reminder that horseshoe jeans aren't going anywhere.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Curved Naplak Trouser, Black

    £179

    Just add a chunky, oversized knit.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Tailored Trouser, Grey

    £149

    Every wardrobe needs a versatile pair of wide-leg trousers.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Denim Skirt, Mid Blue Wash

    £129

    How to do boho the grown up way.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Medium Embellished Suede Shoulder Bag, Tan

    £119

    A designer bag for under £150? Yes please.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Large Embellished Suede Hobo Bag, Brown

    £159

    There's an even bigger hobo too.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Croc Effect Leather Long Kitten Heel Boots, Tan

    £259

    These look so good with blue denim.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Croc Effect Leather Square Toe Court Shoes, Tan

    £139

    The curved heel is carefully considered perfection.

    John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE

    John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Stiletto Heel Long Leather Boots, Silver

    £259

    Now that's a party-starting shoe!

    Prices start from £49 for a t-shirt and go up to £399 for a coat. The collection will be available to buy in 10 John Lewis stores and on johnlewis.com.

