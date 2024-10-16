Fashion People in Paris, Stockholm and London Are Swapping Their White Trainers for This Smart Winter Alternative
By Brittany Davy,
2 days ago
It's no secret to anyone who knows me that I live in flat shoes and am always on the hunt for new styles to add to my outfit rotation. Whether it be a polished pair of loafers for work or a pair of mesh ballet pumps for nights out, flat shoe styles are my go-to no matter the season or occasion. Come winter however, trainers are by far my most worn style, working as a comfortable option that will keep my feet both warm and dry. And although I love my classic white trainers—which I certainly won't be getting rid of this versatile style anytime soon—I often find that this lighter hue can look quite stark against the darker palette I opt for come autumn/winter.
White trainers will never go out of style, but after scrolling on my Instagram feed, I've found a new shade to try out this winter. All of my favourite fashion influencers in Paris, Stockholm, and even here in London have been opting to style their cold-weather outfits with black trainers instead this season. Pairing well with literally every other colour in your wardrobe, whether it be other dark shades such as navy and grey or lighter hues like cream and white, black trainers are an option that's versatile, timeless and will make any outfit look instantly more polished.
They're also incredibly easy to style. I'll personally be wearing them with any outfit that I'd usually wear my white trainers with. Whether it be jeans, maxi skirts or even my tailored trousers, black trainers are an option that will wear well with literally everything I already own in my wardrobe.
If you're looking for inspiration on how to incorporate black trainers into your own winter outfits, I've found seven stylish looks that I'll be recreating this season.
Scroll to discover how fashion people are styling their black trainers for winter 2024.
How to Style Black Trainers for Winter 2024:
1. Jumper + Track Pants + Black Trainers
Style Notes: I genuinely don't think there's anything more chic than a monochrome outfit. Use TikTok's viral 'sandwich rule' and match your black trainers with a black bag to pull the look together.
Shop the Look:
Toteme
Boxy Silk Knit Cream
£540
Doesn't this look so cosy?
River Island
White Tipped Wide Leg Joggers
£38
Comfy and chic.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
£95
A fashion person favourite.
Arket
Leather Crossbody Bag
£179
This sells out every year.
2. Button-Up Shirt + Maxi Skirt + Black Trainers
Style Notes: A black maxi skirt is a winter wardrobe staple. Freshen up the look with a stripe button-up and black trainers for a look to you can wear in and out of the office.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Regular Cotton Lyocell-Blend Shirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
£30
A classic striped shirt will never date.
ZARA
Long Skirt With Belt
£36
The added belt really sets this maxi skirt apart.
VEJA
Volley Suede and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers
£110
These will go with everything.
H&M
Strap-Detail Shopper
£45
This looks way more expensive than its £45 price tag.
3. Canvas Jacket + Jeans + Black Trainers
Style Notes:Canvas jackets are the 'It' style for autumn/winter 2024. Opt for a black iteration to match your black trainers.
Shop the Look:
Whistles
Fern Waxed Jacket
£189
This went straight into my basket.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Low Rise Baggy Jean
£75
I've heard nothing but good things about Abercrombie's denim
HUSH
Rylee Retro Trainers
£100
This more relaxed pair will also wear well with your knitted midi dresses.
These were made with Heat of Absorption functions to keep your feet warm in winter.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Japan Suede and Textured-Leather Sneakers
£90
Adidas has a number of different black trainer styles to choose from.
5. Wool Coat + Jeans + Black Trainers
Style Notes: We probably all already own a black wool coat to wear come wintertime, and I love how Francesca has styled her's with matching black jumper and trainers and then added lighter wash denim jeans to freshen up the look.
COS does some of the best knitwear on the high street.
AGOLDE
Low-Rise Baggy Jeans
£228
You'll never regret investing in high-quality denim.
New Balance
327 Trainers
£110
New Balance trainers are known for their long-lasting comfort.
ZARA
Crossbody Bag With Foldover Flap
£30
This light khaki shade is sure to brighten up your darker winter outfits.
6. Leather Jacket + Tailored Trousers + Black Trainers
Style Notes: Looking to add interest to your tailored trouser outfits? Swap out your classic wool blazer for a leather version and add a black trainer for a chic everyday look.
Shop the Look:
Whistles
Aliza Waisted Leather Blazer
£359
No one does leather like Whistles.
Arket
Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
£22
This will act as the basis for so many of your winter outfits.
ANDERSONS BELTS
Grained Leather Belt
£135
High-quality accessories are the key to making your outfit look more expensive.
Reformation
Mason Pant Es
£178
So easy to dress up or down.
CONVERSE
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers
£80
When it comes to trainers, it doesn't get more iconic than Converse.
7. Blazer + Jumper + Black Trainers
Style Notes: It's no surprise that French women have nailed how to style black trainers for winter. I love Franny's combination of the navy blazer, striped jumper and burgundy shoulder bag, tied together with a relaxed pair of rousers.
Shop the Look:
M&S Collection
Wool Blend Tailored Double Breasted Blazer
£89
Size up for a boxier fit.
Hobbs
Eastnor Cotton Stripe Jumper
£110
Stripe knits are so easy to style.
M&S Collection
Wool Blend Tailored Wide Leg Trousers
£59
Wear with the matching blazer or with a cosy tonal knit.
