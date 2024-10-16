Open in App
    Fashion People in Paris, Stockholm and London Are Swapping Their White Trainers for This Smart Winter Alternative

    By Brittany Davy,

    2 days ago

    It's no secret to anyone who knows me that I live in flat shoes and am always on the hunt for new styles to add to my outfit rotation. Whether it be a polished pair of loafers for work or a pair of mesh ballet pumps for nights out, flat shoe styles are my go-to no matter the season or occasion. Come winter however, trainers are by far my most worn style, working as a comfortable option that will keep my feet both warm and dry. And although I love my classic white trainers—which I certainly won't be getting rid of this versatile style anytime soon—I often find that this lighter hue can look quite stark against the darker palette I opt for come autumn/winter.

    White trainers will never go out of style, but after scrolling on my Instagram feed, I've found a new shade to try out this winter. All of my favourite fashion influencers in Paris, Stockholm, and even here in London have been opting to style their cold-weather outfits with black trainers instead this season. Pairing well with literally every other colour in your wardrobe, whether it be other dark shades such as navy and grey or lighter hues like cream and white, black trainers are an option that's versatile, timeless and will make any outfit look instantly more polished.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecyJK_0w95TTW700
    (Image credit: @ francescasaffari )

    They're also incredibly easy to style. I'll personally be wearing them with any outfit that I'd usually wear my white trainers with. Whether it be jeans, maxi skirts or even my tailored trousers, black trainers are an option that will wear well with literally everything I already own in my wardrobe.

    If you're looking for inspiration on how to incorporate black trainers into your own winter outfits, I've found seven stylish looks that I'll be recreating this season.

    Scroll to discover how fashion people are styling their black trainers for winter 2024.

    How to Style Black Trainers for Winter 2024:

    1. Jumper + Track Pants + Black Trainers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y0BZa_0w95TTW700
    (Image credit: @ daniellejinadu )

    Style Notes: I genuinely don't think there's anything more chic than a monochrome outfit. Use TikTok's viral 'sandwich rule' and match your black trainers with a black bag to pull the look together.

    Shop the Look:

    Toteme

    Boxy Silk Knit Cream

    £540

    Doesn't this look so cosy?

    River Island

    White Tipped Wide Leg Joggers

    £38

    Comfy and chic.

    ADIDAS ORIGINALS

    Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

    £95

    A fashion person favourite.

    Arket

    Leather Crossbody Bag

    £179

    This sells out every year.

    2. Button-Up Shirt + Maxi Skirt + Black Trainers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yydt4_0w95TTW700
    (Image credit: @ nlmarilyn )

    Style Notes: A black maxi skirt is a winter wardrobe staple. Freshen up the look with a stripe button-up and black trainers for a look to you can wear in and out of the office.

    Shop the Look:

    MANGO

    Regular Cotton Lyocell-Blend Shirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom

    £30

    A classic striped shirt will never date.

    ZARA

    Long Skirt With Belt

    £36

    The added belt really sets this maxi skirt apart.

    VEJA

    Volley Suede and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers

    £110

    These will go with everything.

    H&M

    Strap-Detail Shopper

    £45

    This looks way more expensive than its £45 price tag.

    3. Canvas Jacket + Jeans + Black Trainers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFQWF_0w95TTW700
    (Image credit: @ _loissterling )

    Style Notes: Canvas jackets are the 'It' style for autumn/winter 2024. Opt for a black iteration to match your black trainers.

    Shop the Look:

    Whistles

    Fern Waxed Jacket

    £189

    This went straight into my basket.

    Abercrombie & Fitch

    Curve Love Low Rise Baggy Jean

    £75

    I've heard nothing but good things about Abercrombie's denim

    HUSH

    Rylee Retro Trainers

    £100

    This more relaxed pair will also wear well with your knitted midi dresses.

    Loewe

    Small Puzzle Bag in Classic Calfskin

    £2550

    My dream winter bag.

    4. Bomber Jacket + Mini Skirt + Black Trainers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tG9oM_0w95TTW700
    (Image credit: @ maryljean )

    Style Notes: You don't have to pack away your mini skirts come winter. Simply pair it with a warm bomber jacket and add a pair of chunky socks or tights when the temperature drops.

    Shop the Look:

    & Other Stories

    Boxy Zip-Up Jacket

    £120

    I love the more oversized fit of this bomber.

    Reformation

    Brynn Skirt

    £148

    Puffball skirts are having a moment right now.

    uniqlo

    Heattech Socks

    £8

    These were made with Heat of Absorption functions to keep your feet warm in winter.

    ADIDAS ORIGINALS

    Japan Suede and Textured-Leather Sneakers

    £90

    Adidas has a number of different black trainer styles to choose from.

    5. Wool Coat + Jeans + Black Trainers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJRHj_0w95TTW700
    (Image credit: @ francescasaffari )

    Style Notes: We probably all already own a black wool coat to wear come wintertime, and I love how Francesca has styled her's with matching black jumper and trainers and then added lighter wash denim jeans to freshen up the look.

    Shop the Look:

    & Other Stories

    Voluminous Belted Wool Coat

    £245

    The editors at Who What Wear UK love this coat.

    COS

    Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper

    £225

    COS does some of the best knitwear on the high street.

    AGOLDE

    Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

    £228

    You'll never regret investing in high-quality denim.

    New Balance

    327 Trainers

    £110

    New Balance trainers are known for their long-lasting comfort.

    ZARA

    Crossbody Bag With Foldover Flap

    £30

    This light khaki shade is sure to brighten up your darker winter outfits.

    6. Leather Jacket + Tailored Trousers + Black Trainers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7jl4_0w95TTW700
    (Image credit: @ haaannajohansson )

    Style Notes: Looking to add interest to your tailored trouser outfits? Swap out your classic wool blazer for a leather version and add a black trainer for a chic everyday look.

    Shop the Look:

    Whistles

    Aliza Waisted Leather Blazer

    £359

    No one does leather like Whistles.

    Arket

    Long-Sleeved T-Shirt

    £22

    This will act as the basis for so many of your winter outfits.

    ANDERSONS BELTS

    Grained Leather Belt

    £135

    High-quality accessories are the key to making your outfit look more expensive.

    Reformation

    Mason Pant Es

    £178

    So easy to dress up or down.

    CONVERSE

    Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers

    £80

    When it comes to trainers, it doesn't get more iconic than Converse.

    7. Blazer + Jumper + Black Trainers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16I6NQ_0w95TTW700
    (Image credit: @ frannfyne )

    Style Notes: It's no surprise that French women have nailed how to style black trainers for winter. I love Franny's combination of the navy blazer, striped jumper and burgundy shoulder bag, tied together with a relaxed pair of rousers.

    Shop the Look:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKoHb_0w95TTW700

    M&S Collection

    Wool Blend Tailored Double Breasted Blazer

    £89

    Size up for a boxier fit.

    Hobbs

    Eastnor Cotton Stripe Jumper

    £110

    Stripe knits are so easy to style.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8ag1_0w95TTW700

    M&S Collection

    Wool Blend Tailored Wide Leg Trousers

    £59

    Wear with the matching blazer or with a cosy tonal knit.

    Saint Laurent

    Mini LE 5 À 7 in patent leather

    £1350

    I'm obsessed with this sleek burgundy shade.

    Vans

    Knu Skool Chunky Trainers

    £75

    These come is so many different colourways.

