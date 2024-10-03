Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • whowhatwear

    Mark My Words—H&M's Designer-Passing Tote Bag Will Sell Out By This Weekend

    By Florrie Alexander,

    2 days ago

    One of the greatest parts of my job is being surrounded by a team as dedicated to fashion as I am. Our Slack channels often light up with links to the chicest new-in finds and share the purchases that have made it from wish list to basket. We also share pieces that we think other editors would love, so when I got a text from our social media editor saying 'You have to see this!' I knew it would be something handbag-related, and something really special.

    If you've visited our site in the past week, you may have noticed that we are in the midst of our annual Great Try-On. For 2024, our editors are hitting the high street to scope out the most expensive-looking buys for the new season, all delivered with guidance on fit, fabric and wearability. Already we've showcased wardrobe classics from Arket, turned to COS for autumn heroes, explored Zara's expensive-looking gems, and cosied up in & Other Stories' new-in finds. Tomorrow, we'll be exploring the best of H&M's autumn collections, so make sure you check back for that as it really is an excellent edit. And Megan was scouring the shop floor of H&M when she stumbled across a very chic tote bag, one that boasted a designer look as well as a practical shape. One of the most iconic tote bags at the moment is The Row's Margaux, and whilst I will always advocate for investing in the original if it's within your means, this option allows more people who can't afford the original to tap into The Row's highly covetable aesthetic. As somewhat of an expert in all things high street, I knew this would move quickly, so I came straight here to share it with you.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6n9v_0vsiCZST00
    (Image credit: @_meganstorey)

    Over the past few years, designers have turned their focus from the fantastical to the wearable, highlighting the most useful pieces in our wardrobes, and that has extended to accessories. Think of the return of the ballet flat, not only undeniably chic but also a comfortable alternative to heels. In handbags, the same celebration of practicality has arisen, where once micro mini bags were the go-to (though somewhat hard to pack) companion, in came the return of the tote bag. And H&M's is seriously chic and seriously affordable.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMhYt_0vsiCZST00
    (Image credit: @_meganstorey)

    Featuring smooth lines, an understated black colourway, and plenty of room for your daily essentials, and a little more, this £43 bag is going to move quickly. Whether carried as a tote, slung over your shoulder, or very fashionably tucked under the arm as Megan has above, this is a tote you'll reach for on repeat. The metal studs underneath protect the base from wear, whilst the adjustable straps on either side allow you to customise the opening depending on how full you've packed your shopper.

    Ready to see the bag in question and shop more expensive-looking high street bags? Scroll on!

    SHOP THE H&M SHOPPER

    H&M

    Shopper

    £43

    Shop More Excellent Tote Bags:

    The Row

    Soft Margaux 15 Bag in Leather

    £4360

    The bag on every fashion person's wish list.

    COS

    Fold Shoulder Bag - Leather

    £135

    The Fold also comes in a sweet micro size.

    Prada

    Extra Large Leather Handbag

    £2400

    Belted handbags are big news for autumn 2024.

    & Other Stories

    Large Leather Shoulder Bag

    £195

    A seriously roomy bag. Yes, it can fit your laptop.

    Bottega Veneta

    Women's Large Andiamo in Olive Oil

    £5730

    Bottega's latest Andiamo iteration features a smooth outer shell.

    Whistles

    Paloma Suede Shoulder Bag

    £159

    Brown suede has all my attention this season.

    Arket

    Crescent Shoulder Bag

    £189

    Smooth, luxurious, and made from 100% leather.

    Loewe

    Medium Puzzle Fold Tote in Shiny Calfskin

    £1450

    The hard part is choosing which excellent shade to go for.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The $55 H&M Bag I'm Buying Instead of The Row's Margaux
    whowhatwear1 day ago
    I'm a Shoe Expert—5 Classic Pairs That Belong in Every Autumn Capsule Wardrobe
    whowhatwear3 days ago
    40 Nordstrom Sweaters, Jeans, and Shoes I'd Recommend to Any Fashion Person
    whowhatwear3 days ago
    From Khaite to Zara—These Are the 30 Best Studded Handbags for Fall
    whowhatwear21 hours ago
    The Hermès Show Just Confirmed 2025's Top Trend
    whowhatwear4 days ago
    I Know You're Stylish If You Have an Immaculate Pedicure Year-Round—4 Chic Colours That Work in October
    whowhatwear1 day ago
    These Are the Brand-New Fragrances Our Beauty Team Can't Stop Talking About
    whowhatwear2 days ago
    A New York Fashion Person Walks Into Gap—31 Items They'd Buy for Fall
    whowhatwear3 days ago
    I Discovered Korea's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum, and It's Only $20 on Amazon
    whowhatwear2 days ago
    I Just Tried On Arket's Newest Autumn Pieces—These Are the Items That Work for My Classic Wardrobe
    whowhatwear2 days ago
    Olive Garden customer calls out servers who refused to give him his calamari. Here’s why
    NewsNinja13 days ago
    PSA: Selena Gomez's Trendy $120 Jeans Are Still in Stock
    whowhatwear2 days ago
    Bath&Body Works employee says customers keep yelling at her for refusing to sell this popular candle
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    I'm a Former Revolve Buyer—These 27 Items Are on My "Buy for Fall" List
    whowhatwear3 days ago
    The Classy Shoe Trend Celebrities and Fashion People Are Now Wearing In Place of Mary Janes
    whowhatwear3 days ago
    I've Worked It Out—These 7 Colours Go Beautifully With Burgundy
    whowhatwear3 days ago
    I'm Looking to Elevate My Capsule Wardrobe This Season—18 Elegant New-In Pieces I'm Considering
    whowhatwear4 days ago
    Our New AI Tool Is Here to Answer All of Your Burning Fashion and Beauty Questions
    whowhatwear4 days ago
    I'm in My Suede Era—31 Luxe-Looking Jackets, Shoes, and Bags I Can't Stop Thinking About
    whowhatwear21 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz24 days ago
    Biotherm promo codes for October 2024
    whowhatwear1 day ago
    Fun Things to Do This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen16 days ago
    6 Small Autumn Trends That Are Going to Last Beyond October—I Promise
    whowhatwear2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    I've Tried Hundreds of Amazon Beauty Items—Here Are My 3 Unequivocal Favorites
    whowhatwear1 day ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Celebs who tried to warn about Diddy's infamous parties
    Town Talks2 days ago
    Spunky Little Chihuahua Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy